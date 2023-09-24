What's new

China will be the ‘only net winner’ in Ukraine-Russia conflict

China will be the ‘only net winner’ in Ukraine-Russia conflict​


Former British commander Richard Kemp says China will be the “only net winner” in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.
Mr Kemp says China is the “key player in all of this”. “If China wasn’t behind Russia and supporting Russia and buying Russian oil and providing Russia with a huge amount of technical capability that can have dual use … If China hadn’t given that support Russia would be unable to prosecute the war as it is,” Mr Kemp said. “Whatever happens in this conflict – the net winner in this all is China.
Mr Kemp said if Russia were to be “severely weakened” by the war, then they would be “heavily dependent on China”. “If the West prevails in some way – Ukraine prevails in some way – then again Russia will be dependent also on China.“Either way China is going to be the only net winner in this whole conflict.”
 

