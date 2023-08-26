What's new

China: Why American Expats Love it


Indeed. It is getting attractive every passing day, putting North Korea in shame.


TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese government on Thursday (Aug. 24) advised people planning to visit China to avoid inquiring about seven topics that could lead to spying accusations from the Chinese government.

The topics are youth unemployment rates, information about property acquired by developers, foreign exchange reserves, bond transactions, the COVID-19 death toll, personal background of politicians and government officials, and criticism of the Chinese Communist Party’s policies, according to the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC).
 
Whatever they advise doesn't matter, they are still " Republic of China"
 

