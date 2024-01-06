beijingwalker
China vs US, The tale of two different kinds of superpower
Jan. 6 2024
The tale of two superpowers. One benevolent superpower manufactures more than the next 6 countries combined. The other malevolent superpower spends more on destruction than the next 11 countries combined. Perfect depiction of good vs evil.
Jan. 6 2024
