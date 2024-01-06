What's new

China vs US, The tale of two different kinds of superpower

China vs US, The tale of two different kinds of superpower
Jan. 6 2024

The tale of two superpowers. One benevolent superpower manufactures more than the next 6 countries combined. The other malevolent superpower spends more on destruction than the next 11 countries combined. Perfect depiction of good vs evil.

3l6wut8likac1.png


https://www.reddit.com/r/Sino/comments/18z0ps7
 

