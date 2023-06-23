China vows to safeguard Pakistan’s interests, drive economic prosperity

What's new

PM Shehbaz meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang at Paris Summit for a New Global Financing Pact
2316464927d2bfe.jpg

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met Chinese Premier Li Qiang here wherein the two sides agreed to celebrate the Decade of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) this year to showcase its success.

The meeting was held here on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact.

Expressing satisfaction at the steady development of CPEC projects in Pakistan, the two sides agreed on CPEC’s centrality for Pakistan’s socio-economic development and expressed their firm commitment to continue working together for realizing its shared objectives for the two countries.

The conversation was marked by traditional warmth and cordiality that has been the hallmark of the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

During the meeting, the two leaders held an in-depth discussion on the entire gamut of bilateral relationships, including CPEC as well as economic cooperation.

Reiterating support to China on its core issues, the prime minister appreciated China’s unflinching support for Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and socioeconomic development.

He noted that China’s firm opposition to holding any G20 meeting in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir was a vivid reflection of China’s principled stance for upholding international law and the United Nations resolutions.

In his remarks, Premier Li said the Pakistan-China friendship was unique and had withstood the vicissitude of time due to deep fraternal ties between the peoples of the two nations.

He added that as a close neighbour and iron-brother, Pakistan occupied a special position in China’s neighbourhood diplomacy and that China would continue its efforts for safeguarding Pakistan’s core interests and for the economic development and prosperity of its people.

Prime Minister Shehbaz and Premier Li Qiang agreed to continue the momentum of high level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

The prime minister invited the Chinese premier to undertake a visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience which the latter accepted.
Chinese have been trying for the past 50 years at least and failing, next 50 years with the GHQ sepoy imbeciles won't be any different.

Not sure why Chinese keep engaging in this madness, colonial sepoys are incapable of and unwilling to help their own nation, leave alone the Chinese.
 
SaadH said:
Chinese have been trying for the past 50 years at least and failing, next 50 years with the GHQ sepoy imbeciles won't be any different.

Not sure why Chinese keep engaging in this madness, colonial sepoys are incapable of and unwilling to help their own nation, leave alone the Chinese.
China is willing to become Pakistan's last resort.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
China would continue its efforts for safeguarding Pakistan’s core interests and for the economic development and prosperity of its people.
China must do something different. If it continues its efforts, then things will go in the same direction.


GreatHanWarrior said:
China is willing to become Pakistan's last resort.
China will be Pakistan's last resort. InshaAllah :china::pakistan:
 
They see a beggar and make statements worthy of a beggar and beggars are happy.
Why would any country go out of their way to protect interests of another country?
Does Pakistan do that for anyone?
 
Thəorətic Muslim said:
At some point you got to cut your loses.
This has nothing to do with interests.

More because China and Pakistan have jointly experienced hardships.

We will not give up on our comrades!

China will never abandon Pakistan！
Ikbal said:
Yes China can save Pakistan.

1) China will soon be the world's largest economy.
2) China has 1.41 billion people
3) China is neighbour of Pakistan

Thus our interests are aligned.
Because China has experienced more pain. China has experienced more setbacks. During that period. Pakistan has not abandoned China.

So China will never give up on Pakistan!

If Pakistan is Guan Yu, China is Liu Bei!
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
two sides agreed to celebrate the Decade of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) this year to showcase its success.
It's a great success for China really. Even the Chinese poisoners are now making money :yahoo:

in some cases China has apparently even brought in its own prisoners as a workforce rather than providing Pakistanis with much-needed jobs.

Who benefits more?

It’s been widely assumed that China was always going to secure the most benefits.
GreatHanWarrior said:
This has nothing to do with interests.

More because China and Pakistan have jointly experienced hardships.

We will not give up on our comrades!

China will never abandon Pakistan！
Because China has experienced more pain. China has experienced more setbacks. During that period. Pakistan has not abandoned China.

So China will never give up on Pakistan!

If Pakistan is Guan Yu, China is Liu Bei!
China does not have experience dealing with other cultures
 
One_Nation said:
They see a beggar and make statements worthy of a beggar and beggars are happy.
Why would any country go out of their way to protect interests of another country?
Does Pakistan do that for anyone?
I am not sure how much China is willing to 'safeguard' Pakistan's interests. Why would they continue to 'rollover' Pakistan's debt when Pakistan's ruling classes are so inapt?
Maybe there is a strategic reason for China's help: Not only Pakistan potentially provides trade benefits via Gwadar, but also Chinese presence near the strategic Strait of Hormuz via Pakistan is a strategic asset. Plus Pakistan is a very cheap, willing tool to 'contain' India.
Well... I guess we are back to the 1950s and 1960s!!
 
Meengla said:
I am not sure how much China is willing to 'safeguard' Pakistan's interests. Why would they continue to 'rollover' Pakistan's debt when Pakistan's ruling classes are so inapt?
Maybe there is a strategic reason for China's help: Not only Pakistan potentially provides trade benefits via Gwadar, but also Chinese presence near the strategic Strait of Hormuz via Pakistan is a strategic asset. Plus Pakistan is a very cheap, willing tool to 'contain' India.
Well... I guess we are back to the 1950s and 1960s!!
Such as Serbia. A small European country. Has no strategic interest with China. But Serbia respects China. It is willing to be friends with China. and Serbia cherishes its friendship with China.

Now China is the only country with the courage and ability to provide weapons to Serbia! Just for Serbia. China is willing to offend the whole NATO!

I don't know how many "strategic considerations" there are between China and Pakistan. But as long as Pakistan does not betray China. China will never give up on Pakistan!
 
GreatHanWarrior said:
Such as Serbia. A small European country. Has no strategic interest with China. But Serbia respects China. It is willing to be friends with China. and Serbia cherishes its friendship with China.

Now China is the only country with the courage and ability to provide weapons to Serbia! Just for Serbia. China is willing to offend the whole NATO!

I don't know how many "strategic considerations" there are between China and Pakistan. But as long as Pakistan does not betray China. China will never give up on Pakistan!
It is simple - if India is not an obstacle to China's goals Pakistan is not needed. Otherwise Pakistan is needed
 

