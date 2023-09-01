What's new

China, Vietnam: Hanoi Broadcasts Water Cannon Incident Ahead of Biden Visit

Viet

Viet

A Chinese coast guard vessel hit a Vietnamese fishing vessel with a water cannon on Aug. 28, breaking the arm of a fisherman, injuring several others and causing extensive damage to the vessel, Vietnamese state media Thanh Nien reported on Aug. 30....

A Chinese coast guard vessel hit a Vietnamese fishing vessel with a water cannon on Aug. 28, breaking the arm of a fisherman, injuring several others and causing extensive damage to the vessel, Vietnamese state media Thanh Nien reported on Aug. 30.
We share the same water cannon with the Philippines. China peaceful rise.


image

The Vietnamese fishing boat QNg 90495T is seen in port after it was attacked with a water cannon by Chinese Coast Guard vessel CCG 4201 near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, Aug. 29, 2023. Giáo dục Thủ đô
 

