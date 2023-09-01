Viet
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2012
- Messages
- 29,333
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
A Chinese coast guard vessel hit a Vietnamese fishing vessel with a water cannon on Aug. 28, breaking the arm of a fisherman, injuring several others and causing extensive damage to the vessel, Vietnamese state media Thanh Nien reported on Aug. 30....
China, Vietnam: Hanoi Broadcasts Water Cannon Incident Ahead of Biden Visit | RANE
A Chinese coast guard vessel hit a Vietnamese fishing vessel with a water cannon on Aug. 28, breaking the arm of a fisherman, injuring several others and causing extensive damage to the vessel, Vietnamese state media Thanh Nien reported on Aug. 30.
worldview.stratfor.com