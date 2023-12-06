What's new

China unveils new high-altitude all terrain border patrol vehicle

China unveils new high-altitude all terrain border patrol vehicle​

ByDylan Malyasov

Dec 6, 2023



CCTV screen grab
Chinese state television network CCTV has recently released footage showcasing a novel addition to China’s People’s Liberation Army fleet: a border patrol vehicle explicitly designed for high-altitude missions.

Analyst Jesus Roman highlights that this new vehicle is built on a modified version of FAW’s MV3 off-road truck chassis.

The vehicle’s configuration includes an integrated optical reconnaissance system capable of monitoring border areas under diverse weather conditions, spanning distances from 5 to 12 kilometers.

Moreover, the vehicle boasts reinforced armor, ensuring crew safety against small arms fire and improvised explosive devices, underscoring its robustness in volatile border environments.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1732316479410835801

The development and deployment of this specialized border patrol vehicle signify China’s strategic focus on enhancing surveillance and security measures along its borders. The incorporation of advanced optical reconnaissance technology and enhanced armor reflects a concerted effort to fortify border defenses, ensuring heightened vigilance and safety for patrol crews operating in rugged and geographically demanding terrains.

China unveils new border patrol vehicle

Chinese state television network CCTV has recently released footage showcasing a novel addition to China's People's Liberation Army fleet: a border patrol vehicle explicitly designed for high-altitude missions. Analyst Jesus Roman highlights that this new vehicle is built on a modified version
