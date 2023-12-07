What's new

China trade: exports edge up for first time in 7 months in November, but imports decline, trade surplus rise

China trade: exports edge up for first time in 7 months in November, but imports decline, trade surplus rise

  • China’s exports rose by 0.5 per cent, year on year, in November to US$291.9 billion, marking a first positive reading since April
  • Imports fell by 0.6 per cent, year on year, last month to US$223.5 billion
Published: 11:12am, 7 Dec, 2023

China’s exports edged up for the first time in seven months in November, although exporters are still experiencing consistent pressure from sluggish external demand.
Exports improved modestly last month, increasing by 0.5 per cent from a year earlier to US$291.9 billion, according to customs data released on Thursday.

China’s exports edged up for the first time in seven months in November, although exporters are still experiencing consistent pressure from sluggish external demand.

Exports improved modestly last month, increasing by 0.5 per cent from a year earlier to US$291.9 billion, according to customs data released on Thursday.

The reading in November was better than the fall of 6.4 per cent in October, and was above the forecast by Chinese financial data provider Wind for an increase of 0.4 per cent.

China’s imports, meanwhile, fell by 0.6 per cent last month to US$223.5 billion, compared to 3 per cent growth in October, and lower than the expectation from Wind for growth of 3.5 per cent.

China’s total trade surplus in November stood at US$68.3 billion, up from US$56.5 billion in October.

www.scmp.com

China exports edge up for first time in 7 months in November, imports decline

China’s exports beat expectations in November, rising by 0.5 per cent from a year earlier, but imports disappointed and fell by 0.6 per cent, data released on Thursday showed.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 

