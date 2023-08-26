What's new

China tops list of countries with highest number of prisoners

Kuru

Kuru

China tops list of countries with highest number of prisoners​


With a heavy heart and tears in my eyes, I would like to break the sad news that China has the highest number of prisoners in the world. Currently, I do not know if this number includes the Uyghurs that are in the Xinjiang concentration camps but we should soon find it out with the help of our friends in China.

1693079705227.png


www.statista.com

Countries with the most prisoners 2022 | Statista

China, the world's second most populous state, has the highest number of prisoners worldwide. The United States followed behind.
www.statista.com www.statista.com

I request all my Chinese friends on this forum to avoid criticizing CCP or Xi. Also, please continue to deny anything that is critical to China, and call it a propaganda, lie and conspiracy of the west. This is the only way to keep out of CCP Jail. I am worried for your and your family's safety so please stay vigilant just like those CCP cameras outside your house.
 

