China tops gold medal tally by winning 21 gold medals in WorldSkill Competition 2022

Chinese competitors flourished in the recently concluded WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition, winning 21 gold medals — more than any other nation — and three silver. The event was held with 62 events in 15 countries and regions organized from September to November.

G6AQ-M6dadFYY_py.jpg


Chinese competitors flourished in the recently concluded WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition, winning 21 gold medals — more than any other nation — and three silver. The event was held with 62 events in 15 countries and regions organized from September to November.
836a6f1e650f4474ab8c5d8a49322e18.jpg

Chinese competitor Jiang Xinhua (3rd L) attends the awarding ceremony of heavy vehicle technology contest at the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition in Salzburg, Austria, Nov. 27, 2022. Jiang won gold medal of the heavy vehicle technology contest.

7c0d54f99ae74402bc5943739e16dd88.jpg

Chinese competitor Zhu Ke (2nd R) attends the awarding ceremony of freight forwarding contest at the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition in Salzburg, Austria, Nov. 27, 2022. Zhu won gold medal of the freight forwarding contest. (Xinhua/Liu Xinyu)

054e72b14eaf4c258ea43192750b701b.jpg

Chinese competitor Yu Shouan (L) attends the awarding ceremony of electrical installations contest at the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition in Salzburg, Austria, Nov. 27, 2022. Yu won gold medal of the electrical installations contest. (Xinhua/Liu Xinyu)

d2b79261d0ac43d3b0201a329da1dd4c.jpg

Chinese competitor Jiang Yuhe (R) attends the awarding ceremony of chemical laboratory technology contest at the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition in Salzburg, Austria, Nov. 27, 2022. Jiang won gold medal of the chemical laboratory technology contest. (Xinhua/Liu Xinyu)

82285458b28a499582c4041ab54ac325.jpg

Chinese competitor Jiang Hao (R) attends the awarding ceremony of industrial control contest at the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition in Salzburg, Austria, Nov. 27, 2022. Jiang won gold medal of the industrial control contest. (Xinhua/Liu Xinyu)

f9d649737d1f465aa5eca959b0f14832.png

Chinese competitor Wu Hongyu motions to the audience from atop the podium after winning the gold medal in CNC turning at the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition in Leonberg, Germany, October 16, 2022. /CMG

698398_373453_800_auto_jpg.jpg

Ma Hongda won championship of the plaster and drywall systems competition of WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition in Bordeaux, France, in October. (PHOTO PROVIDED TO CHINA DAILY)

dfe1af1f-685f-4f93-9083-3d0a60cda5ea.jpg

Wang Pei won the gold medal in the beauty therapy contest at the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition held in Helsinki, Finland, on October 24. (Photo provided to iChongqing)
 
中国代表团在参加的34个项目上获得21枚金牌、3枚银牌、4枚铜牌和5个优胜奖，在金牌榜、团体总分上蝉联第一。同时金牌数超越第四十五届世界技能大赛参加全部56个项目取得的历史最好成绩，金牌获奖率高达62%，参赛项目奖牌率高达97%，实现了新的突破。

据介绍，受疫情影响，第四十六届世界技能大赛以特别赛的形式举行，于今年9月中旬至11月下旬，在15个国家分散举办。中国代表团派出146人，其中，参赛选手36名，全部来自技工院校等职业院校，平均年龄22岁，最大的24岁、最小的20岁。

The Chinese delegation won 21 gold medals, 3 silver medals, 4 bronze medals and 5 winning prizes in the 34 events they participated in, ranking first in the gold medal list and the total team score. At the same time, the number of gold medals surpassed the historical best results obtained in all 56 projects of the 45th WorldSkills Competition. The gold medal winning rate was as high as 62%, and the medal rate of the participating projects was as high as 97%, achieving a new breakthrough.

According to reports, affected by the epidemic, the 46th WorldSkills Competition was held in the form of a special competition, which was held in 15 countries from mid-September to late November this year. The Chinese delegation sent 146 people, including 36 contestants, all from technical colleges and other vocational colleges. The average age is 22 years old, the oldest is 24 years old, and the youngest is 20 years old.

 
But IQ doesn't exist, & Chinese are rote learners that can't think outside the box..
:rolleyes1:
The biggest asset of China is the highly united and disciplined hardworking Chinese people.
You mean a strong mutually exclusive culture & ethnicity - I agree
 
theBill said:
But IQ doesn't exist, & Chinese are rote learners that can't think outside the box..
:rolleyes1:
What you said shows that IQ doesn't exist to only certain people and don't worry, you don't need it anyway.

Those who have IQ should know WorldSkill competition is not about IQ.
 
beijingwalker said:
What you said shows that IQ doesn't exist to only certain people and don't worry, you don't need it anyway.

Those who have IQ should know WorldSkill competition is not about IQ.
Sure IQ isn't important, if you say so..
 
beijingwalker said:
What you said shows that IQ doesn't exist to only certain people and don't worry, you don't need it anyway.

Those who have IQ should know WorldSkill competition is not about IQ.
You realise he was supporting you and being sarcastic right??
 

