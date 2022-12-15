China tops gold medal tally by winning 21 gold medals in WorldSkill Competition 2022

Chinese competitor Jiang Xinhua (3rd L) attends the awarding ceremony of heavy vehicle technology contest at the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition in Salzburg, Austria, Nov. 27, 2022. Jiang won gold medal of the heavy vehicle technology contest.
Chinese competitor Zhu Ke (2nd R) attends the awarding ceremony of freight forwarding contest at the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition in Salzburg, Austria, Nov. 27, 2022. Zhu won gold medal of the freight forwarding contest. (Xinhua/Liu Xinyu)
Chinese competitor Yu Shouan (L) attends the awarding ceremony of electrical installations contest at the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition in Salzburg, Austria, Nov. 27, 2022. Yu won gold medal of the electrical installations contest. (Xinhua/Liu Xinyu)
Chinese competitor Jiang Yuhe (R) attends the awarding ceremony of chemical laboratory technology contest at the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition in Salzburg, Austria, Nov. 27, 2022. Jiang won gold medal of the chemical laboratory technology contest. (Xinhua/Liu Xinyu)
Chinese competitor Jiang Hao (R) attends the awarding ceremony of industrial control contest at the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition in Salzburg, Austria, Nov. 27, 2022. Jiang won gold medal of the industrial control contest. (Xinhua/Liu Xinyu)
Chinese competitor Wu Hongyu motions to the audience from atop the podium after winning the gold medal in CNC turning at the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition in Leonberg, Germany, October 16, 2022. /CMG
Ma Hongda won championship of the plaster and drywall systems competition of WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition in Bordeaux, France, in October. (PHOTO PROVIDED TO CHINA DAILY)
Wang Pei won the gold medal in the beauty therapy contest at the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition held in Helsinki, Finland, on October 24. (Photo provided to iChongqing)