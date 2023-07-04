China tops global IPO ranking in first half as issuers leverage capital market reforms, AI frenzy

China became a global IPO hotspot with a combined US$31.3 billion raised on the Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing exchanges in the six months to JuneThe Chinese IPO market was rejuvenated after capital market reforms made it easier for companies to sell new shares.China was the world’s most active market for initial public offerings (IPOs) in the first half of the year, accounting for almost half of global fundraising, as Beijing unleashed capital market reforms which made it easier for companies to sell new shares.Chinese companies raised a combined US$31.3 billion from IPO flotations on the Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing exchanges in the six months to June, in a global total of US$67.9 billion, Bloomberg data showed.While trading in China’s stock markets has largely been sluggish this year due to a faltering growth outlook, investors were more welcoming to companies raising funds, in particular those from the recently popular artificial intelligence (AI) sector.In February, Beijing overhauled its IPO regulations requiring exchanges to implement stricter information disclosure standards while also removing administrative caps on prices of new shares to be sold to the public.A passenger rides a ferry crossing the Huangpu River in Shanghai, China, on Friday, June 2, 2023. Chinese companies raised a combined US$31.3 billion from IPO flotations on the Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing exchanges in the six months to June. Photo: Bloomberg“The launch of the new registration system has left the door open for more high-quality offerings on China’s capital market,” said Lin Jin, an analyst at Shenwan Hongyuan Group in Shanghai. “That is an effective push for connecting the real economy with the capital market.”