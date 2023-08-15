What's new

China to strengthen military cooperation with Russia, Iran, Belarus

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
61,573
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

China to strengthen military cooperation with Russia, Iran, Belarus

Online News Editor
August 15, 2023

d18f16b8a4b073c8ab6a6cd75519b12e3eea7d27w-780x470.jpg

Moscow, Aug 15 (EFE).- China will increase its military cooperation with Iran and Belarus, as well as members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, including Russia, China’s defense minister Li Shangfu said Tuesday.

“We will continue to strengthen the mechanism of security cooperation within the SCO, actively deepen defense collaboration with the organization’s newest member Iran, as well as Belarus, which will soon become a SCO member,” Li said during his speech at the 11th International Security Conference in Moscow.

Li repeated China’s stance that the country supports a political-diplomatic resolution to conflicts, including the one in Ukraine.

“We remain committed to contributing to peace talks and building a broader international consensus to resolve conflicts, whether in Afghanistan, Syria, the Korean peninsula, in Ukraine or the Iranian nuclear problem,” he added, according to the state-run Russian Tass agency.

The SCO, created in June 2001, currently comprises Russia, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.

After the Moscow conference, Li will travel to Belarus, where he will hold talks with the country’s and the army’s leaders, and visit military units, according to Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian.
Li, appointed defense minister in March, was sanctioned in 2018 by the United States on charges of buying weaponry from Russia’s state-owned Rosoboronexport.

Russia and China agreed in March to strengthen their military cooperation in order to increase mutual trust between their Armed Forces, the two countries said in a joint statement following a meeting in the Kremlin between Russian and Chinese presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. EFE

www.laprensalatina.com

China to strengthen military cooperation with Russia, Iran, Belarus

Moscow, Aug 15 (EFE).- China will increase its military cooperation with Iran and Belarus, as well as members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, including Russia, China’s defense minister Li Shangfu said Tuesday. "We will continue to strengthen the mechanism of security cooperation within...
www.laprensalatina.com www.laprensalatina.com
 

Similar threads

Sineva
  • Article
Iran, Belarus ink agreement to boost defense cooperation
Replies
0
Views
215
Sineva
Sineva
Titanium100
China seeks 'new fields' of cooperation with Pakistan military
Replies
1
Views
254
Baburfromsarmarkand
B
beijingwalker
Russia, China seal economic pacts amid Western criticism
Replies
0
Views
267
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
North Korea turns to Russia, China as Asia enters 'Cold War 2.0'
Replies
0
Views
119
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Vanguard One
At China-led regional summit, India refuses to back Beijing’s infrastructure vision
2
Replies
16
Views
362
AA_
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom