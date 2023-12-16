What's new

China To Land Astronauts On The Moon - Preliminary Plan Released

China To Land Astronauts On The Moon - Preliminary Plan Released


China intends to land astronauts on the moon by 2030. The "preliminary plan" is explained by Chinese Manned Space Agency (CMSA) deputy chief designer Zhang Hailian. Credit: Space.com | footage courtesy: China Central Television (CCTV) |

 

