What's new

China to help Pakistan achieve sustainable development: FM

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
61,072
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

China to help Pakistan achieve sustainable development: FM​

(Xinhua) 10:40, August 05, 2023

4iFVlMv4c8mhPkurE-HmmblXHx12_3gQrZgQAq2YEAI


BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Pakistan to achieve more practical results in building the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and support Pakistan's sustainable development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Friday.

Talking on the phone at the request of Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that the iron-clad friendship between China and Pakistan has stood tests and is rock-solid.

No matter how the international situation and Pakistan's domestic situation change, China will, as always, firmly support Pakistan in defending national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, firmly support Pakistan in maintaining unity and stability, realizing revitalization and development, and firmly support Pakistan to play a bigger and more active role in international and regional affairs, Wang said.

For his part, Bilawal said the Pakistan-China friendship has been passed down from generation to generation, and is unshakable and full of vitality.

Pakistan appreciates China's various support in difficult times, and is willing to work with China to continue supporting each other, promote the upgrading of the CPEC, build demonstration projects of the Belt and Road cooperation, and lift the bilateral friendship to higher levels, he added.

China to help Pakistan achieve sustainable development: FM - People's Daily Online

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Pakistan to achieve more practical results
en.people.cn
 
Saath saal say tu iss marri hui, beghairat, kahil aur jahil qom ko kuch nahi sakha sakay, abb konsa jaadoo karnay walay Hain?

More truck ki batti by the sepoys.
 
IMG-20230805-WA0003.jpg

Fix the taxes issue otherwise remain in debt forever 🙄
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China, Pakistan should make CPEC model project of BRI: Chinese premier to Pakistani counterpart
Replies
0
Views
145
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
GreatHanWarrior
Pakistan to develop chip manufacturing sector with help of China
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
107
Views
2K
GreatHanWarrior
GreatHanWarrior
beijingwalker
Chinese enterprises invited to invest in Pakistan’s NEV industry
Replies
0
Views
59
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Pakistan Drops US Dollar, Euro To Trade With China In RMB Yuan
Replies
11
Views
468
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China to stand by Pakistan no matter how int'l landscape may change: President Xi
Replies
1
Views
133
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom