What's new

China to develop Xinjiang free trade zone despite Western sanctions

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
64,741
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

China to develop Xinjiang free trade zone despite Western sanctions​

Chinese officials hope that turning Xinjiang
into a free trade zone will also bolster its ambitions to see more countries settle payments in the Chinese yuan
Joe Cash and Ryan Woo, Reuters News

October 31, 2023

China on Tuesday set out plans to develop a free trade zone in its northwestern Xinjiang region, rooting it in President Xi Jinping's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative to connect the country to Europe through economic corridors.

Opening up Xinjiang as a free trade zone aligns with broader Chinese government plans to boost cross-border trade and infrastructure connectivity across northern China, including in Inner Mongolia and Heilongjiang, Jilin, and Liaoning provinces.

The plan proposes giving officials in Xinjiang greater autonomy to enact policies to attract foreign investors from neighbouring countries, of which all but Afghanistan are members of China's ambitious project to revive the ancient Silk Road.

Officials from the region's local government and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps will be tasked with establishing the Xinjiang Pilot Free Trade Zone, the plan said.

Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, was sanctioned by the United States in 2020 - and later Canada and the European Union -for human rights abuses.

In December 2021, the U.S. also enacted the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act, prohibiting the import of goods into the U.S. that are either produced in Xinjiang or by companies listed on the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act Entity List unless the importer can prove that the goods were not produced with forced labor.

Volkswagen investors at a shareholder meeting in May demanded that the carmaker request cooperation from its joint venture partner to conduct an independent audit of labour conditions at a site in Xinjiang.

"It is necessary to firmly establish the overall national security concept...and effectively strengthen the construction of risk prevention and control systems," the plan from China's cabinet read.

Chinese officials hope that turning Xinjiang into a free trade zone will also bolster its ambitions to see more countries settle payments in the Chinese yuan, rather than U.S. dollars, particularly when paying for commodities.

www.zawya.com

China to develop Xinjiang free trade zone despite Western sanctions

Chinese officials hope that turning Xinjiang into a free trade zone will also bolster its ambitions to see more countries settle payments in the Chinese yuan
www.zawya.com www.zawya.com
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China trade: Xinjiang defies Western sanctions as foreign trade hits record high, surges by 47%
Replies
0
Views
85
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China’s top political adviser Wang Huning urges support for Xinjiang in education, culture and industry
Replies
0
Views
154
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China ‘proactively building’ image as Central Asian media bosses taken on Xinjiang tour
Replies
10
Views
321
etylo
E
beijingwalker
Unparalleled "pairing assistance" program changes people's life in Xinjiang
Replies
2
Views
180
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Kuru
China: Anniversary of UN’s damning Xinjiang report must be ‘wake-up call’ to action
Replies
5
Views
216
Yaoudelizard
Y

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom