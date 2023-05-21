What's new

China to deliver world's first 5G cruise ship Adora Magic City in 2023

CGTN
Technology 12:08, 21-May-2023

A view of


A view of "Adora Magic City" in Shanghai Municipality, east China. /CSSC CCTD

China's first domestically-built large cruise ship – also the world's first 5G cruise ship – will be called "Adora Magic City."

The name was unveiled in Shanghai on Friday, and the ship is expected to be delivered later this year.

"Adora Magic City" aims to offer a unique and immersive cruise experience that seamlessly blends Eastern and Western cultures, with Shanghai serving as its home port in the inaugural season, according to details released at an event held by the municipal culture and tourism bureau and China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) Cruise Technology Development Co., Ltd. (CCTD).

Jointly designed and built by the CCTD and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., the cruise ship, measuring 323.6 meters in length with a gross tonnage of 135,500 tonnes, can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers.

After the successful delivery of the ship, an array of international routes will commence between the home port of Shanghai and neighboring countries.

In addition, medium and long-term routes will be launched to enhance cultural exchanges between China and other countries.

5G cruise ship
Partnered with China Telecom, the construction team will bring 5G connectivity to the "Adora Magic City."

The cruise ship will be equipped with advanced wireless communication technology, and a Wi-Fi6 and mobile 5G network will be available to provide passengers with the same network experience as on land.

"By seizing a first-mover advantage in the cruise industry's 5G market, we hope to set a new standard for digital communication in the marine travel sector," said Chen Ranfeng, managing director of CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping.

Gong Bo of China Telecom's Shanghai branch said that "we will focus on network communication, digital high-definition, as well as AR/VR and other content services, in order to further improve the guest experience and jointly promote the high-quality development of the tourism economy."

China’s shipbuilding industry cruising to bigger success​

September 15, 2023

As the world’s largest luxury passenger cruise ship in terms of tonnage embarked on its voyage in the Mediterranean, a counterpart of equal magnificence was standing prepared for delivery along the Pearl River in south China.

Behind these marvels is the Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited, the manufacturer of the vessels.

“In the first half of this year, the orders of our company surged by 90 percent year on year, and we have production orders booked until 2028,” said Zhang Qinghuan, deputy secretary of the company’s Party committee.

The ability to fulfill orders promptly while simultaneously accepting new ones provides a glimpse into the remarkable growth of major shipyards in China this year.

According to data from the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry, from January to July 2023, China’s shipbuilding industry topped global rankings in three crucial categories — shipbuilding output, new orders, and holding orders

“The volume of shipbuilding output showcases our shipbuilding prowess, the influx of new orders underscores our robust market presence, and the extensive holding orders signify our ability to withstand risks,” said Chen Jianrong, secretary general of the Guangdong association of shipbuilding industry.

The projections of the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry paint a compelling picture of China’s shipbuilding prowess this year. It anticipates that the country’s shipbuilding output will surpass 42 million deadweight tonnes (dwt), with new ship orders reaching 50 million dwt and holding orders at 120 million dwt.

“Our ship construction has evolved from single-product specialization to comprehensive product coverage, integrating into the global supply chain, while localization levels continue to elevate,” Chen said.

China’s shipbuilding industry, with its advanced construction capabilities, has provided substantial support to Chinese shipowners, propelling them to the forefront of global fleet management.

Data from Clarkson Research, a renowned shipping research institution, reveals that China has now overtaken Greece as the leading owner of global fleet tonnage in terms of gross tonnes (GT).

“Shipping primarily serves trade, and China’s ascension to become the world’s largest shipowner can be attributed to the rapid growth of the country’s economy and trade,” said Zhang Shouguo, executive vice president of the China Shipowners’ Association.

According to analysts, the expansion of China’s fleet comes as no surprise, given the nation’s substantial cargo volume, a well-developed shipbuilding sector, and an increasingly dynamic financial landscape.
Li Yanqing, secretary general of the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry, emphasizes the interconnectedness of China’s shipbuilding industry with various sectors, including shipping, aquaculture and even the power industry.

“This collaboration represents a dynamic process of joint research and development,” Li said. “By actively promoting the synergy between the upstream and downstream segments of the shipbuilding industry and fostering market-sharing initiatives, it is poised to generate more new opportunities.”

