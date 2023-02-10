What's new

China to consume one-third of the world’s electricity by 2025, more than 70% of the growth in global electricity demand will come from China

China to consume one-third of the world's electricity by 2025, more than 70% of the growth in global electricity demand will come from China

Friday, 10 February 2023

Friday, 10 February 2023
As the Chinese economy emerges from strict Covid restrictions, the Asian powerhouse is forecast to consume one-third of global electricity supply by 2025, up from one quarter ten years earlier. “China will need more electricity than the EU, the US and India combined,” said Keisuke Sadamori, the International Energy Agency's (IEA) director of energy markets and security.

8fbe6f8f31f56478f296bc9dad0f54ae_XL.jpg


 

China has already provided clean, green energy to almost every home in the country​

Published February 20, 2023
By Robert Adams

Wind turbines and solar power plants in China generate almost as much electricity as is required to power almost every residential building in the country, according to Aroged, citing Bloomberg data from the National Energy Administration (NEA).

The agency’s report indicates that wind and solar power generation increased by 21% last year to 1,190 TWh (terawatt hour). China’s total residential energy consumption was 1,340 TWh, up 14% from a year earlier, according to the same data.

China-has-already-provided-clean-green-energy-to-almost-every.png


The NEA report highlights the rapid growth of renewable energy in the country against the backdrop of multi-billion dollar Chinese investments in this direction to solve environmental problems and reduce dependence on expensive fossil fuels.

However, it should be kept in mind that residential buildings in China account for a relatively small share of the country’s total energy consumption compared to other countries. In 2020, only 17% of all electricity generation in China was used directly by households, according to the International Energy Agency.

While in Japan, residential premises in the same year accounted for 29%, and in the USA – 39% of all generated energy. In China, the main consumers are still factories and plants. They consume 60% of the total electricity produced.

So, even if renewable sources are able to provide clean energy to virtually every home in China, Chinese manufacturers still have to burn huge amounts of fuel and, as a result, release huge amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere to support economic growth.

China’s economic growth will pick up after the lifting of tough COVID-19 restrictions this year, analysts say. And this, in turn, also indicates a potential increase in harmful emissions into the atmosphere, although wind and solar energy cover almost all the needs of the ordinary population.







 

China is adding solar and wind faster than many of us realise: three charts that put it in perspective

China adds enough solar and wind every year to cover the total electricity use of major countries such as South Africa, Spain, and the UK.​


Hannah Ritchie
Feb. 20 2023

China emits almost a third of the world’s CO2 emissions. Its transition to low-carbon energy matters a lot.

It usually comes under fire for its mammoth coal consumption. Indeed, it’s the world’s largest coal producer and even on a per capita basis, it’s near the top of the rankings.

But what’s promising – and should get more attention – is how rapidly China is scaling solar and wind power. It can be hard to wrap your head around these numbers because they’re usually reported in abstract units of gigawatts or gigawatt-hours.

Here I want to put China’s renewables numbers into context using three charts.

1) China adds enough new solar and wind every year to cover the total electricity use of many major economies such as Australia and the UK

Let’s start by looking at how much solar and wind electricity China adds per year. This is not the total amount of solar and wind energy that it produces, but the amount that is added each year. Here we’re not looking just at added capacity, the amount installed per gigawatt (GW), but the change in actual electricity generated.

This is shown in the chart.

In 2021, it increased solar and wind electricity by 255 terawatt-hours (TWh).

1 This is equal to the total (from all sources, not just renewables) electricity use of Australia.

2 In 2023, I’ve estimated that China will add 359 terawatt-hours.

3 That’s more than Spain or the United Kingdom's total electricity use.

https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F7241f9b7-298d-4fd0-82e2-48175e3f3cb1_5980x3263.png



2) China’s total electricity generation from solar and wind is enough to match the total electricity of some of the world’s largest economies

We just looked at how much China adds every year. Let’s look at how much solar and wind electricity it generates in total: that’s the running sum of what it has added.

Here, the figure for 2022 is an estimate, but I expect it to be not far off. Figures for 2023 are preliminary based on early projections of what China will add this year from industry reports [these won’t be perfect but should give us a reasonable estimate].

In the chart, I’ve shown how China’s solar and wind output stacks up next to the electricity use of some of the world’s largest countries.

It’s producing enough to power Canada or Brazil twice over. Enough to power Japan or Russia. And it’s not far from matching India’s total electricity use.

That’s staggering: if some of the world’s biggest countries had added solar and wind at the rate of China, they could have fully decarbonised their electricity grids by now. [Yes, I know it’s not as simple as that because they’d need energy storage etc. but it gives us some useful comparisons of the scale].

https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F21bea9c4-003f-4dd7-8981-05b6469d2576_6252x4027.png


3) China could cover its entire residential electricity use from solar and wind

How does China’s solar and wind compare to its own electricity use?

In 2022, China consumed 8,600 TWh of electricity.

That means around 14.5% of its electricity came from solar and wind. Still relatively small, but growing quickly. This also puts China’s total electricity use into perspective. It produces enough solar and wind to power many of the world’s largest economies, but this is still only around one-seventh of its own demand.

But China does (almost) produce enough solar and wind to cover all of its homes. Residential electricity use is around 1,350 terawatt-hours.

That’s slightly more than its solar and wind output in 2022. 2023 could be the year that solar and wind surpass it.

This also puts China’s electricity use into perspective: industry dominates its energy demand. Just 16% of China’s electricity is used in its homes.

https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F953234e7-8855-4ef9-9ffa-00e7151059f6_6273x3200.png



China’s rapid rollout of wind and solar should be a push for other countries to do more

It’s not that surprising that China adds more solar and wind than other countries. It’s joint with India as the most populated country and is the world’s second-largest economy.

But there is still a big ambition gap between China and the rest of the world. It’s adding renewables up to 50 times faster than other major economies. It’s certainly not 50 times as rich.

Many of the world’s richest countries are lagging behind. This ‘ambition gap’ is something I might tackle in a future post.







 

China Province Has Too Much Solar Power households ordered to switch off rooftop panels so they don’t overwhelm the grid​

Bloomberg News
January 16 2023

photovoltaic-panels-stand-in-a-floating-solar-farm-in-this-aerial-photograph-taken-on-the-outskirts-of-ningbo-zhejiang-province-china-on-wednesday-april-22-2020-china-s-top-leaders-softened-their-tone-on-the-importance-of-reaching-specific-growth-targets-this-year-during-the-latest-politburo-meeting-on-april-17-saying-the-nation-is-facing-unprecedented-economic-difficulty-and-signaling-that-more-stimulus-was-in-the-works-photographer-qilai-shen-bloomberg.jpg


Photovoltaic panels stand in a floating solar farm in this aerial photograph taken on the outskirts of Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

China's top leaders softened their tone on the importance of reaching specific growth targets this year during the latest Politburo meeting on April 17, saying the nation is facing "unprecedented" economic difficulty and signaling that more stimulus was in the works. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg , Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest region for solar power is ordering households to switch off rooftop panels during the Lunar New Year holiday so they don’t overwhelm the grid during a period of low demand.

Shandong province is forcing low-voltage distributed solar generation to stop operating from Jan. 19 to 28, Solarbe reported, citing a notice issued by local authorities. Electricity demand typically drops during the holiday as factories shut and workers return home, while some coal power plants need to keep operating because they also provide heat to keep homes warm in the winter.

The coastal province famous for its Tsingtao beer and home to more people than Germany is also China’s leader in solar power capacity. Of the nearly 40 gigawatts of panels it had as of last September, more than 70% were so-called distributed solar, which includes ones perched on roofs of homes and office buildings. Shandong has issued notices to curb distributed solar generation every Lunar New Year since 2018.

Distributed systems have boomed in China, especially since a supportive government program was announced in the summer of 2021, accounting for more than half of all newly added solar capacity in the country last year. But they may be reaching a saturation point in Shandong and other places where growth was particularly dramatic, as grids are having difficulty making full use of the power due to its intermittent nature and a lack of energy storage systems.

_20230117132312-png.911703


_20230117132332-png.911704








 
No wonder China pushes so hard on EVs, electricty is cheap energy and it will reduce much of the oil consumption
 

