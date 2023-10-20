China Tightens Curbs On Graphite Exports Citing 'National Security'​

China announces export controls on graphite Ministry of Commerce: Not targeting specific countries​

China Tightens Curbs On Graphite Exports Citing 'National Security' China on Friday announced new curbs on exports of certain types of graphite, key to making batteries for electric vehicles, days after the United States slapped fresh restrictions on outflows of high-tech microchips.

By AFP - Agence France PresseOctober 20, 2023China on Friday announced new curbs on exports of certain types of graphite, key to making batteries for electric vehicles, days after the United States slapped fresh restrictions on outflows of high-tech microchips.Washington said this week it would ramp up restrictions on exports of cutting-edge semiconductors crucial for powering artificial intelligence systems -- its latest effort to curb Beijing's access to advanced tech.China has branded Washington's policy unfair and has imposed its own measures, declaring in July that certain products containing gallium and germanium -- key raw materials for chipmaking -- would be subject to stricter export controls.And under measures unveiled Friday by the Ministry of Commerce, exporters must apply for permits to sell two types of graphite to foreign customers."Based on the need to uphold its national security and interests, China has implemented export controls on certain graphite items in accordance with the law," the ministry said.Graphite is commonly used to make lithium-ion batteries for mobile phones, electric vehicles (EVs) and other products.China was the world's leading graphite producer last year, accounting for an estimated 65 percent of total production, according to the United States Geological Survey.The export controls will include high-purity, high-strength and high-density graphite material; and natural flake graphite.Three further kinds of "highly sensitive" graphite materials included in the list were already under temporary curbs, according to the announcement.Global graphite consumption is expected to soar as demand continues to grow for EVs and the batteries that power them.The commerce ministry said the move was "conducive to better implementing our international anti-proliferation and other obligations, (and) safeguarding the stability of global industrial supply chains"."Recently, the Chinese government has... taken the decision to make optimisations and adjustments to (graphite) inflows and outflows," it said."China's normal adjustment of export controls does not target any specific country or region, and exports that comply with the relevant regulations will receive permission," it said.Trade and technology have been at the centre of simmering tensions between Beijing and Washington in recent years.The European Union has also signalled that it is seeking to reduce its reliance on trade with China in technology and other areas.It launched a probe this month into Beijing's subsidies for homegrown EV makers after accusations that their cheap products undercut European competitors.The bloc is also mulling a separate investigation into Chinese support for its manufacturers of wind turbines.Beijing has expressed "strong dissatisfaction" with the EV probe and denied that its backing for other industries is unfair.Written by:Xu Qianpublishing:2023-10-20 13:00renew:2023-10-20 13:00The Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs announced today (20th) that in order to safeguard national security and interests, temporary export control measures will be implemented for specific "graphite" items, starting from December 1 this year, including high purity, high strength, high Density artificial graphite materials and their products, and natural flake graphite and their products (including spheroidized graphite, expanded graphite, etc.) are not allowed to be exported without permission.Graphite has high-quality properties such as high temperature resistance, lubrication, plasticity, electrical conductivity, and thermal conductivity. It is widely used in metallurgy, petrochemistry, machinery industry, electronics industry, nuclear energy industry, national defense and other industries. Graphite resources have been classified as "strategic mineral resources" by many countries. Artificial graphite is currently the most widely used anode material for lithium batteries. With the rapid development of new energy vehicles around the world, the power battery market is booming, which in turn drives the demand for graphite. Growing rapidly. China is the world's largest producer and exporter of graphite. Today's temporary export control measures are bound to have a volatile impact.The Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs issued the "Announcement on Optimizing and Adjusting Temporary Export Control Measures for Graphite Items" on the 20th. The content points out that in accordance with the relevant provisions of Chinese laws and in order to safeguard national security and interests, with the approval of the State Council, it was decided to implement the temporary export of graphite-related products in accordance with the Announcement No. 50 of 2006 of the Ministry of Commerce, the State Commission of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense, and the General Administration of Customs. The scope of items listed in "Control Measures" will be optimized and adjusted, and export controls will be implemented on some items.Graphene is currently the thinnest and hardest nanomaterial in the world. (Visual China)According to official notification, starting from December 1 this year, artificial graphite materials and their products containing high purity (purity>99.9%), high strength (flexural strength>30Mpa), and high density (density>1.73 g/cubic centimeter) , as well as natural flake graphite and its products (including spheroidized graphite, expanded graphite, etc.) shall not be exported without permission. As for the "decision to implement temporary export control measures on graphite-related products", it will be abolished at the same time.A spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce pointed out that this time the temporary export control measures for graphite items have been optimized and adjusted, and three highly sensitive graphite items, including spheroidized graphite that were previously subject to temporary control, have been officially included in the export control list of dual-use items; at the same time, the restrictions on furnaces have been cancelled. Five types of carbon electrodes are mainly used for the temporary control of low-sensitive graphite items in basic industries of the national economy such as steel, metallurgy, and chemicals.The spokesman said that it is "common international practice" to impose export controls on specific graphite items. As the world's largest graphite producer and exporter, China has long been firmly fulfilling its international obligations such as non-proliferation. In accordance with the "needs of safeguarding national security and interests", China has implemented export controls on specific graphite items in accordance with the law, and has implemented temporary measures on some graphite items. control."China has conducted a comprehensive assessment of the temporary control measures for graphite items and made decisions to optimize and adjust both in and out. This reflects the control concept of "coordinating development and safety" and is conducive to better fulfilling international obligations such as non-proliferation and ensuring security. The global supply chain industry chain is safe and stable, which is conducive to better safeguarding national security and interests. "said the spokesman.Finally, the spokesperson further added that China has notified relevant countries and regions before this, and this adjustment does not target any specific countries and regions. If the export complies with relevant regulations, it will be permitted.