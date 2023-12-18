China the No. 1 Country Sending Students to US, Data Show

Hamartia Antidote
As usual any talk of the Chinese avoiding the US has been greatly exaggerated,..
China, India and South Korea sent the most students to the U.S. in 2023, according to Open Doors 2023 Report on International Educational Exchange. Open Doors is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State.
Among other things, the report broke down the schools with the largest number of international students. New York University took the top spot, with Northeastern University, Columbia University, Arizona State University and the University of Southern California rounding out the top five. Get the stats here. (November 2023)
