China-Thailand railway under smooth construction​

Olympus81 said: The aim is to connect China - Laos - Thailand - Malaysia - Singapore - Indonesia.



Unlikely to happen even until the next 20 years.Indonesian is huge and we still have many areas to develop like Kalimantan Island and Papua Islands. We prefer to allocate our resources into our own Islands and our inter- province connection.Indonesia also has both large domestic market and raw materials, it is the smaller nations that want to connect to us, even Malaysia has currently been difficult to get skilfull blue color labor migrants, they are not only want to get our market and raw material but also our skilled blue color labor. Unlikely we will give it to them by sacrificing our needs and big market. Despite that we have land borde with Malaysia in Kalimantan Island but Malaysian part of Borneo Island is not really as developed as their Peninsula that is connected to mainland SEA.Furthermore, from what I read, the reason for Thailand to allow the railway connection to China is due to Chinese pressure, Thailand and Vietnam has already had growing trade deficit to China for example. Those nations despite has big export also has big import, so no wonder Thailand starts experiencing trade deficit since last year and Vietnam trade surplus is much lower than Indonesian trade surplus despite their export is larger than Indonesia.