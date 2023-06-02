What's new

China-Thailand railway under smooth construction

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
60,355
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

China-Thailand railway under smooth construction​

by Kathmandu Tribune Staff

June 2, 2023

The construction of the China-Thailand railway, a landmark project representing the high-quality construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is currently under full swing.

Crossing the most densely populated areas in Thailand, the railway will inject new impetus into the development of the country’s economy and transportation.

Upon completion, the railway is expected to boost economic development along its route. It will be connected to the China-Laos railway, forming a railroad artery that crosses the Indochina Peninsula and accelerating infrastructure connectivity in the region.

Pak Chong district in northeast Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima province is an important gateway connecting central Thailand and the country’s northeastern provinces. The Nakhon Ratchasima province is the terminal of the first phase project of the China-Thailand railway. Currently, the construction of the first phase project is in full swing.

4-2.jpg

At the construction site of the project, piers of viaducts are being erected along the direction of an existing track. To ensure the quality of the construction, Viloth, deputy head of a construction supervising team of the project, takes a boom lift every week to dozens of meters high to inspect the top of the piers.

“The Chinese teams have brought advanced philosophies, modern technologies and management experiences to Thailand’s railway construction. The building of the railway not only better connects Thailand and China, but also brings the two peoples closer,” said Viloth.

The China-Thailand railway promotes the idea of green transport and has applied green and low-carbon technologies during its construction. It will be built into a green railway that features technological innovation and ecology-friendly development.

Apart from Nakhon Ratchasima province, the construction of the China-Thailand railway has also commenced in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Saraburi and other provinces along the route.

The section 4-3 in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province is the largest one of the project. So far, 1,912 foundation piles have been driven, 106 bearing platforms built and 17 piers erected. Prefabricated beams are neatly placed at the site and will be used for the viaduct construction.

“We completed a blueprint for the civil works of the first phase project in June 2019. The civil works currently underway include bridges, roadbeds, tunnels, and station buildings,” said Ma Shengshuang, head of the Thai branch of China Railway Design Corporation.

The first phase project connects Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima province, and the second phase will extend the track to Nong Khai province, an important town for border trade in northeast Thailand that faces Lao capital Vientiane just across a river. The second phase is expected to connect the railway with the China-Laos railway.

The Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal in Bangkok will be made into a transfer station for the China-Laos-Thailand high-speed railway and the Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore high-speed railway.

According to Nirut Maneephan, governor of the State Railway of Thailand, 16.72 percent of the China-Thailand railway’s first phase project construction had been completed as of mid-January this year, and the railway is expected to be put into operation in 2027.

The second phase of the project is expected to start in 2024, and aims to open in 2028, he said.

4-1.jpg

Recently, a delegation of Thai railway and customs officials visited Laos to discuss cooperation. The China-Laos-Thailand railway is likely to cut the cost of cargo transport by 30 to 50 percent in the next three to five years.

Thailand has stepped up its efforts in the past year to integrate itself into the China-Laos-Thailand railway, including upgrading its domestic transport network and railway facilities, and improving the capacity of cargo warehousing, distribution and inspection in its northeast region.

It is believed that the China-Laos-Thailand railway will significantly promote sub-regional development and bring the Indochina Peninsula into an era of high-speed railways.

Nirut noted that the high-speed railway network will not only connect regions in Thailand, but also form a railway system of the ASEAN. When all high-speed railway projects are connected as a whole, they will become a gigantic railway network for passengers and cargo that links China, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos and Thailand.

Surasit Thanadtang, director of the Thai-Chinese Strategic Research Center under the National Research Council of Thailand, said the railway network is expected to strengthen connectivity among Southeast Asian countries and help them gain more market opportunities.

The alignment between the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025 and the BRI will further strengthen connectivity, lower logistics costs, and promote personnel exchanges, thus creating more opportunities for countries along the Belt and Road and promoting regional integration.

 
British railways lasted over 200 years

lets see if Chinese railways last 20
 
aziqbal said:
British railways lasted over 200 years

lets see if Chinese railways last 20
Click to expand...
China's first railway was built in 1876 under Qing dynasty government, that is 147 years ago, lasting way more than the 20 years you wrote.
 
lcloo said:
China's first railway was built in 1876 under Qing dynasty government, that is 147 years ago, lasting way more than the 20 years you wrote.
Click to expand...
that railway was made by a American company and by many of the Chinese who built the Pacific railway
 
Does this mean the Chinese-Malaysia railway, terminating in Singapore is back on track?

Any possibility a Singapore-Indonesia rail tunnel will be built in Aceh to go all the way to the coat opposite Jakarta? Considering the size of the population, the potential for this boosting grow, how likely is an investment in such a project?

For China, how much political and/or economic influence do these rail routes give them?
 
The aim is to connect China - Laos - Thailand - Malaysia - Singapore - Indonesia.

That will help in better connectivity.
 
Olympus81 said:
The aim is to connect China - Laos - Thailand - Malaysia - Singapore - Indonesia.

That will help in better connectivity.
Click to expand...
Unlikely to happen even until the next 20 years.

Indonesian is huge and we still have many areas to develop like Kalimantan Island and Papua Islands. We prefer to allocate our resources into our own Islands and our inter- province connection.

Indonesia also has both large domestic market and raw materials, it is the smaller nations that want to connect to us, even Malaysia has currently been difficult to get skilfull blue color labor migrants, they are not only want to get our market and raw material but also our skilled blue color labor. Unlikely we will give it to them by sacrificing our needs and big market. Despite that we have land borde with Malaysia in Kalimantan Island but Malaysian part of Borneo Island is not really as developed as their Peninsula that is connected to mainland SEA.

Furthermore, from what I read, the reason for Thailand to allow the railway connection to China is due to Chinese pressure, Thailand and Vietnam has already had growing trade deficit to China for example. Those nations despite has big export also has big import, so no wonder Thailand starts experiencing trade deficit since last year and Vietnam trade surplus is much lower than Indonesian trade surplus despite their export is larger than Indonesia.
 
Last edited:
Regional connectivity is not a bad thing.

Thailand has been in both US and Chinese camp, without going into another’s camp completely.

As its at the heart of ASEAN, connectivity plays a major part. Secondly, Thailand’s inter provincial rail connectivity is quite outdated hence a rail network will be quite beneficial. Thirdly, Phase 1 will be connectivity will be to Laos and onwards to China. A case for China’s south west parts and Laos to transport goods through Thai’s sea ports.
 
Indos said:
Unlikely to happen even until the next 20 years.



Furthermore, from what I read, the reason for Thailand to allow the railway connection to China is due to Chinese pressure, Thailand and Vietnam has already had growing trade deficit to China for example. Those nations despite has big export also has big import, so no wonder Thailand starts experiencing trade deficit since last year and Vietnam trade surplus is much lower than Indonesian trade surplus despite their export is larger than Indonesia.
Click to expand...
China may be going the slow and steady route, build what you can now (because costs go up with time), and build those things you must in 20 years when the other party is ready.

The Thai railway does seem more beneficial to China. Is China offering terms that mitigate the trade deficit or offer the railway on easier terms?
 

Similar threads

Menthol
China’s Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway: Japanese Media Highlights Insurmountable Gap in High-Speed Rail Tech
Replies
11
Views
145
Indos
Indos
beijingwalker
Tibet-Qinghai Railway, One of China's longest railway lines upgraded, Bullet train to operate on the line starting July 1
Replies
14
Views
148
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Nan Yang
‘World record’: China replaces section of train bridge in four hours using smart maintenance machine, says railway firm
Replies
2
Views
242
CIA Mole
CIA Mole
艹艹艹
Track change station set up on China-Laos Railway, to attract over 300,000 tons of goods from Thailand per year
Replies
1
Views
680
horton1314
H
beijingwalker
Malaysia's Anwar meets Xi, likely to seek China help for rail link
Replies
12
Views
708
Char
Char

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom