China Telecom unveils a Huawei Mate 60 Pro with quantum security

China Telecom Unveils Huawei Mate 60 Pro with Quantum Security
November 15, 2023BY THE QUANTUM MECHANIC
China Telecom has introduced a customised version of the Huawei Mate 60 Pro smartphone, featuring quantum security. This technology was presented for the first time at the Digital Technology Ecosystem Conference 2023 in Guangzhou, China. The Huawei Mate 60 Pro with quantum security incorporates quantum information technology via the VoLTE network. It includes custom chipsets, a new secret algorithm, and a quantum security-powered SIM Card, offering a three-pronged approach to user protection.
Quantum security is based on quantum key distribution (QKD), a method that allows two parties to share a secret key for encrypting and decrypting messages. In addition to sending encrypted messages, the quantum security system in China Telecom’s version allows users to make encrypted calls through its native application on mobile devices. The encryption can also extend to protect users’ online activity.
The Huawei Mate 60 Pro with quantum security features self-developed technologies that provide end-to-end encryption and decryption for calls and messages. This technology also prevents call monitoring during network transmission.
Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) MethodThe QKD method generates a new key each time the user initiates a call, ensuring maximum user privacy. When a user decides to make a quantum secret communication, the feature first authenticates the user. The system then prompts the user interface to conduct the encrypted conversation, potentially switching to mobile network mode automatically.
China Telecom’s Quantum Security JourneyChina Telecom, a network service provider, has been developing this technology for several years. In 2021, the company announced its first carrier-grade quantum security. The following year, it introduced the second generation of carrier quantum security.
With its fully encrypted network, China Telecom is now integrating this technology into premium smartphones. However, the company has not yet disclosed the availability of this customised Huawei Mate 60 Pro smartphone.
