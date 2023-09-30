What's new

China targets 10,000 villages in Africa for access to satellite TV

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
63,327
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

China targets 10,000 villages in Africa for access to satellite TV​

30th September 2023
School children watching TV

School children watching TV
By Gift Habib

10,000 villages in Africa, including Nigeria are to benefit from the Chinese Access to Satellite TV, according to the Chinese authorities.

The programme is being championed by StarTimes, the leading digit-TV operator in Africa.

This was contained in a document obtained by our correspondent on Saturday on the activities of Chinese in Nigeria and other African countries since 2015.

The document read, “In 2015, when Chinese President Xi Jinping, attended the Johannesburg Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, he announced that China would help implement satellite TV programs for 10 thousand African villages.

“The project, known as “Access to Satellite TV for 10,000 African Villages”, has been undertaken by StarTimes, the leading digital TV operator in Africa.

“There shall be 10,112 rural villages of 23 African countries benefiting from the project. Each village is aided with two StarTimes Projector TVs, one 32-inch Digital TV set, and 20 DTH decoders with satellite dishes. Projector TVs and Digital TV sets are equipped with solar power systems and DTH access units.”

China said the Projector TVs and Digital TV sets are available in the public area of the village which allows the villagers to enjoy wonderful digital TV programs with 20 channels including the national station, local channels and international channels.

“The “Access to Satellite TV for 10,000 African Villages” project has established a wide coverage of programme signals, a secure and reliable infrastructure network and a comprehensive operating system, enabling people in remote areas to have stable and long-term access to the world’s information, thus bridging the digital divide between urban and rural areas in Africa,” the document added.

punchng.com

China targets 10,000 villages for access to satellite TV

10,000 villages in Africa, including Nigeria are to benefit from the Chinese Access to Satellite TV, according to the Chinese authorities.
punchng.com punchng.com
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
'Africa favors China, Russia over West for their adherence to principle of non-intervention'
Replies
13
Views
938
etylo
E
Hamartia Antidote
SpaceX, Indonesia Partner to Launch Powerful High-Speed Internet Satellite
Replies
2
Views
150
Hero786
H
beijingwalker
U.S. fights for influence in Africa, where China and Russia loom large
Replies
1
Views
415
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China's TCL in Hot Pursuit of Samsung in Global TV Market
Replies
0
Views
440
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Talk with taikonauts’ helps to promote China’s soft power in Africa
Replies
0
Views
425
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom