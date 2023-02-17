What's new

China takes top spot in global refining capacity in 2022, overtaking US

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
61,580
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

China takes top spot in global refining capacity in 2022, overtaking US​

February 17, 20231:14 PM GMT+8

BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - China's oil refining capacity overtook the United States as the world's largest in 2022, an industry official said on Thursday, though its production of fuel products lagged the United States due to low utilisation rates.

Total refining capacity in China expanded to 920 million tonnes per year, or 18.4 million barrels per day (bpd), in 2022 Fu Xiangsheng, vice president of the China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Association, told reporters.

That compares with U.S. refining capacity as of December at 17.6 million bpd, according to the International Energy Agency's latest oil market report.

China's recent wave of refinery expansions has been led by state-run PetroChina and large private firms such as Zhejiang Rongsheng group and Jiangsu Shenghong Petrochemical, mainly to fill a supply gap in petrochemicals rather than transportation fuels.


China's total refined products output last year was less than 700 million tonnes (5.1 billion barrels), at an average plant utilisation rate of around 70%, the association said, compared with more than 800 million tonnes in the United States, where average utilisation exceeded 90%.

China has 32 refineries with at least 200,000 bpd capacity each, according to the association, citing the launch of a new facility built by PetroChina (601857.SS) in Jieyang in Guangdong province as a recent example of the country's growing capacity.

www.reuters.com

China takes top spot in global refining capacity but output lags U.S.

China's oil refining capacity overtook the United States as the world's largest in 2022, an industry official said on Thursday, though its production of fuel products lagged the United States due to low utilisation rates.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

China Takes Top Spot In Global Refining Capacity​

On Feb 17, 2023

The Vice President of China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Association, Fu Xiangsheng, says China’s oil refining capacity expanded to 920 million tonnes per year, or 18.4 million barrels per day (bpd), making it the world’s largest in 2022.

According to the International Energy Agency’s latest oil market report, that compares with U.S. refining capacity as of December 2022 at 17.6 million bpd, though China’s production of fuel products lagged the United States due to low utilisation rates.

China’s recent wave of refinery expansions has been led by state-run PetroChina and large private firms such as Zhejiang Rongsheng group and Jiangsu Shenghong Petrochemical, mainly to fill a supply gap in petrochemicals rather than transportation fuels.

Also Read: Crude Oil Prices Slump Further Amid Global Economic Concerns

China’s total refined products output last year was less than 700 million tonnes (5.1 billion barrels), at an average plant utilisation rate of around 70%, the association said, compared with more than 800 million tonnes in the United States, where average utilisation exceeded 90%.

China has 32 refineries with at least 200,000 bpd capacity each, according to the association, citing the launch of a new facility built by PetroChina in Jieyang in Guangdong province as a recent example of the country’s growing capacity.

 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China to become oil refining juggernaut, raising global risks
Replies
0
Views
178
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China to become oil refining juggernaut, raising global risks
Replies
0
Views
204
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
N
India's Jet fuel exports to Europe help meet summer rush, set for new record
Replies
2
Views
137
STREANH
S
N
IEA: 80% Russian oil exports went to India, China in May
Replies
4
Views
379
NG Missile Vessels
N
beijingwalker
Russia overtakes Saudi Arabia as China’s top oil supplier
Replies
3
Views
404
casual
casual

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom