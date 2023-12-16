beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 66,165
- -55
- Country
- Location
China Takes 66 Percent of the World Market in Shipbuilding15/12/2023 86 China, ASIA, WORLD, MARINE, GENERAL
China Takes 66 Percent of the World Market in Shipbuilding
Between January and November, three major shipping-related indices increased in China. According to information obtained from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China, the volume of shipbuilding completed throughout the country in the January-November period reached 12,3 million 38 thousand tons, with an increase of 90 percent on an annual basis. New incoming order volume increased by 63,8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year and reached 64 million 850 thousand tons.
The global shares of completed ship construction, new incoming order quantities and on-hand order quantities were 50,1 percent, 65,9 percent and 53,4 percent, respectively.