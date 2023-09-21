What's new

China surpasses US in contributions to influential international journals

China surpasses US in contributions to influential international journals

Esra Tekin
21.09.2023 - Update : 21.09.2023
thumbs_b_c_2d47f8890d422a4a44dacee05a32abcb.jpg

China made an impact on the global academic scene by surpassing the US for the first time in terms of contributions to highly influential international journals in 2022, a report released Wednesday showed.

Out of the 54,002 academic papers published in 159 journals across 178 disciplines last year, 16,349 papers were authored by Chinese scholars, according to the Institute of Scientific and Technical Information of China (ISTIC) under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Approximately 27% of the 350,000 high-quality publications in renowned international journals had Chinese authors as primary contributors, earning nearly 650,000 citations.

In 2022, China achieved second place in terms of the quantity of academic papers and review articles published in 16 prestigious journals with an impact factor exceeding 30 and generating more than 100,000 citations, the report said.

 
"according to the Institute of Scientific and Technical Information of China (ISTIC) under the Ministry of Science and Technology." . LOL
 
TriptiD said:
"according to the Institute of Scientific and Technical Information of China (ISTIC) under the Ministry of Science and Technology." . LOL
Click to expand...
So you Indians only believe your western daddy's reports.
pdf.defence.pk

Nature Index Annual Tables 2023: China tops natural-science table

Nature Index Annual Tables 2023: China tops natural-science table Chris Woolston NATURE INDEX 15 June 2023 The latest Nature Index Annual Tables underscore an unmistakable trend in the natural sciences: Western nations are losing ground while China continues to make gains. But underlying this...
pdf.defence.pk

pdf.defence.pk

China tops U.S. in quantity and quality of scientific papers

China tops U.S. in quantity and quality of scientific papers Report finds rapidly expanding Chinese research footprint while Japan falters The economic and technological rivalry between China and the U.S. only continues to grow. RYOSUKE MATSUZOE, Nikkei staff writer August 10, 2022 01:45 JST...
pdf.defence.pk
 

