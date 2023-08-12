China supersedes Greece as the world’s largest ship gross tonnage owner for the first time​

beijingwalker
China supersedes Greece as the world’s largest ship gross tonnage owner for the first timeGreece slips to second spot after a decade at the top of the list by gross tonnage
11 August 2023 11:43 GMT UPDATED 11 August 2023 11:43 GMT
By Paul Peachey
in London
Greece has been toppled from its decade-long standing at the top of the global tonnage charts by China, according to Clarksons Research. The Chinese-owned fleet has grown strongly since 2015 backed by investment in bulkers and container ships to edge ahead, according to the shipbroker's researchers.
China supersedes Greece as the world’s largest owner for the first time
Greece slips to second spot after a decade at the top of the list by gross tonnage
