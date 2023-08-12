What's new

China supersedes Greece as the world’s largest ship gross tonnage owner for the first time

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
61,392
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

China supersedes Greece as the world’s largest ship gross tonnage owner for the first time​

Greece slips to second spot after a decade at the top of the list by gross tonnage

11 August 2023 11:43 GMT UPDATED 11 August 2023 11:43 GMT
By Paul Peachey
in London

Greece has been toppled from its decade-long standing at the top of the global tonnage charts by China, according to Clarksons Research. The Chinese-owned fleet has grown strongly since 2015 backed by investment in bulkers and container ships to edge ahead, according to the shipbroker's researchers.

www.tradewindsnews.com

China supersedes Greece as the world’s largest owner for the first time

Greece slips to second spot after a decade at the top of the list by gross tonnage
www.tradewindsnews.com www.tradewindsnews.com
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China's first home-grown large cruise ship sets sail on trial voyage
Replies
0
Views
63
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China to deliver world's first 5G cruise ship Adora Magic City in 2023
Replies
2
Views
348
Han Patriot
H
beijingwalker
China Surges Past Japan As World’s Top Car Exporter In Q1 2023
Replies
2
Views
150
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Russian Crude Oil Now Flowing To China Via Arctic Ocean
Replies
2
Views
111
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
BRICS Emerges as the World's Largest GDP Bloc, Overtaking G7, Propelled by China's Rapid Expansion
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
99
Views
4K
etylo
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom