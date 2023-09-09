What's new

China state-backed firm apologises for ‘home developed’ software based on Microsoft source code

www.scmp.com

State-backed firm apologises for ‘home developed’ software based on Microsoft code

A state-backed enterprise in China’s southern Guangdong province has apologised after admitting that its ‘home-developed’ software was based on open-source code licensed from US tech giant Microsoft.
  • Digital Guangdong published an apology after it was revealed that its CEC-IDE software application was based on Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code
  • Chinese authorities have demanded ‘safe and controllable’ technology for key infrastructure, prompting some firms to make false claims to win business
The CEC-IDE raised the hackles of many Chinese programmers. In a recent post on online programmer community GitHub, some users said they found the software too similar to Microsoft’s version, and were ashamed of DigitalGD.


“It is disgraceful that the company advertised the product as home-grown, even though the MIT protocol allows for such modifications,” commented a GitHub user with the handle “Meepoljdx”.
In May, Shenzhen-based Powerleader announced a “home-developed” Powerstar P3-01105 CPU, but the chip was later found to be identical to Intel’s Core i3-10105 Comet Lake CPU.
etylo said:
American is one of the biggest thieves in history, its museums still have tons of treasures robbed and stole from other countries.
thechinaproject.com

No one has destroyed Chinese culture quite like the Chinese – The China Project

Cultural iconoclasm in China — the deliberate disavowal and repudiation of cultural traditions, attacks on the Confucian family system, attacks on classical Chinese, efforts to promote a single, modern, vernacular Chinese — began long before the Cultural Revolution, long before the Communist...
u guys destroyed it urselves

ironically westerners protected ur cultural artifacts

if it wasnt for whites u guys wouldnt have anything left to steal back

www.wbur.org

Once Plundered By Colonialists, Chinese Art Is Being Stolen Back

Chinese art taken by Western powers under colonialism has become a matter of national pride for China's government and its nouveau riche.
White and Green with M/S said:
Where it's long time ago ( after ww2) and you're still stealing after your 70+ independence lol
That's your delusion and slandering. And what compensation have Yankees done for their wrongs, they proudly keep all the looted treasures in their museums, looting and robbing of other countries happened yesterday doesn't mean it didn't happen, lol, US also spies and steals secrets from China too today.
 
Last edited:
karmaa said:
US should stop chinese students coming to america .
Actually, the best Chinese students want to escape China and become American citizens. So, this is unlikely to happen.
 
That's typical of you shameless CIA robber logic, "We cheat, lie and steal" -and we are prod of what we do from CIA chief and secretary of state Pompeo. You kiss hard the *** of your white robbers and hopefully you will be rewarded, lol, disgrace of someone of Pakistani origin.
 
Paji said:
Actually, the best Chinese students want to escape China and become American citizens. So, this is unlikely to happen.
Most of the students are on spy missions like chinese bots on internet , all funded by communist ccp . Some of the genuine students escape and take citizenship.
 
etylo said:
That's your delusion and slandering. And what compensation have Yankees done for their wrongs, they proudly keep all the looted treasures in their museums, lol, US also spies and steals secrets from China too today.
What they steal from you today for example???
 
Paji said:
Actually, the best Chinese students want to escape China and become American citizens. So, this is unlikely to happen.
karmaa said:
Most of the students are on spy missions like chinese bots on internet , all funded by communist ccp . Some of the genuine students escape and take citizenship.
You are right if it is 20 years ago. Not for now. By the way, if it is an Indian company, they will never apologise. Instead they will be praised for their "smartness". Which is supported by Indian culture.
 
etylo said:
That's typical of you shameless CIA robber logic, "We cheat, lie and steal" -and we are prod of what we do from CIA chief and secretary of state Pompeo. You kiss hard the *** of your white robbers and hopefully you will be rewarded, lol, disgrace of someone of Pakistani origin.
this is what my chinese colleagues told me
 

