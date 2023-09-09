China state-backed firm apologises for ‘home developed’ software based on Microsoft source code

CIA Mole
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- May 1, 2019
- Messages
- 2,901
- Reaction score
- -2
- Country
- Location
State-backed firm apologises for ‘home developed’ software based on Microsoft code
A state-backed enterprise in China’s southern Guangdong province has apologised after admitting that its ‘home-developed’ software was based on open-source code licensed from US tech giant Microsoft.
www.scmp.com
- Digital Guangdong published an apology after it was revealed that its CEC-IDE software application was based on Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code
- Chinese authorities have demanded ‘safe and controllable’ technology for key infrastructure, prompting some firms to make false claims to win business
The CEC-IDE raised the hackles of many Chinese programmers. In a recent post on online programmer community GitHub, some users said they found the software too similar to Microsoft’s version, and were ashamed of DigitalGD.
“It is disgraceful that the company advertised the product as home-grown, even though the MIT protocol allows for such modifications,” commented a GitHub user with the handle “Meepoljdx”.
In May, Shenzhen-based Powerleader announced a “home-developed” Powerstar P3-01105 CPU, but the chip was later found to be identical to Intel’s Core i3-10105 Comet Lake CPU.