beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 66,331
- -55
- Country
- Location
China speed: Three major high speed railway projects have been completed this month
A Fuxing high-speed train on the Jinxing Intercity Railway on December 18.
December 19, 2023
Written byDavid Briginshaw
CHINA Railways (CR) opened the Jinxing Intercity Railway on December 18. The 101km line links Tianjin to Beijing Daxing International Airport and has four new stations.
The line has a maximum speed of 250km/h and the fastest train between Tianjin West and Daxing Airport takes 41 minutes. Eight trains per day are operating on the line.
The 208km Jinan - Puyang section of the 407km Jinan - Zhengzhou (Jisheng) high-speed line opened to traffic on December 8, marking the completion of the Jizheng high-speed project. The line serves Jinan and Liaocheng in Shandong Province, and Puyang, Anyang and Xinxiang in Henan Province.
The maximum design speed on the new line is 350km/h and fastest train between Jinan West and Zhengzhou East takes 1h 43min, a saving of 1h 29min. CR plans to operate 61 trains per day on the new line.
Work on the project started in June 2020 and the Puyang - Zhengzhou section opened in June 2022. The new line crosses many rivers including the Yellow River and the Beijing - Hangzhou Grand Canal, and several existing main lines such as the Beijing - Shanghai and the Beijing - Kowloon high-speed lines.
Trial operation started on December 2 on the 47km Fangdong Railway running from Fangchenggang North on the Qinfang line southwest to Dongxing City on the Vietnamese border. The line has a design speed of 250km/h and an operating speed of 200km/h.
For the commissioning trials, 12 trains per day are being operated. When the line opens, the journey time between Fangchenggang and Dongxing City will be cut from around 1 hour by road to 20 minutes by rail.
Meanwhile, construction started on December 8 of the 315km Guizhou Huangtong - Guangxi Baise railway. The 160km/h line is a national Class I single-track electrified railway. The line is expected to take five years to complete.
A Fuxing high-speed train on the Jinxing Intercity Railway on December 18.
December 19, 2023
Written byDavid Briginshaw
CHINA Railways (CR) opened the Jinxing Intercity Railway on December 18. The 101km line links Tianjin to Beijing Daxing International Airport and has four new stations.
The line has a maximum speed of 250km/h and the fastest train between Tianjin West and Daxing Airport takes 41 minutes. Eight trains per day are operating on the line.
The 208km Jinan - Puyang section of the 407km Jinan - Zhengzhou (Jisheng) high-speed line opened to traffic on December 8, marking the completion of the Jizheng high-speed project. The line serves Jinan and Liaocheng in Shandong Province, and Puyang, Anyang and Xinxiang in Henan Province.
The maximum design speed on the new line is 350km/h and fastest train between Jinan West and Zhengzhou East takes 1h 43min, a saving of 1h 29min. CR plans to operate 61 trains per day on the new line.
Work on the project started in June 2020 and the Puyang - Zhengzhou section opened in June 2022. The new line crosses many rivers including the Yellow River and the Beijing - Hangzhou Grand Canal, and several existing main lines such as the Beijing - Shanghai and the Beijing - Kowloon high-speed lines.
Trial operation started on December 2 on the 47km Fangdong Railway running from Fangchenggang North on the Qinfang line southwest to Dongxing City on the Vietnamese border. The line has a design speed of 250km/h and an operating speed of 200km/h.
For the commissioning trials, 12 trains per day are being operated. When the line opens, the journey time between Fangchenggang and Dongxing City will be cut from around 1 hour by road to 20 minutes by rail.
Meanwhile, construction started on December 8 of the 315km Guizhou Huangtong - Guangxi Baise railway. The 160km/h line is a national Class I single-track electrified railway. The line is expected to take five years to complete.
China completes major rail projects
China has completed three major rail projects so far in December and has also started work on another new line.
www.railjournal.com