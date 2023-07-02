China Space Station complex to adopt new configurations: agency​

beijingwalker
China Space Station complex to adopt new configurations: agency13:59, 02-Jul-2023
The China Space Station (CSS) complex will adopt other new configurations beyond the current "three modules and three spacecraft" setup in the coming months, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).
