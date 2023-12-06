China space authorities name Elon Musk’s SpaceX an ‘unprecedented challenge’

F-22Raptor
Jun 19, 2014
China’s ambition to become a dominant space power by 2045 is facing unprecedented challenges, especially from US company SpaceX, according to an official commentary in state-owned China Space News.
Chinese aerospace workers must maintain “a deep sense of crisis” as the California-based company takes the lead in revolutionising and reshaping the global space industry, said the commentary which was published on Friday.
The article said China’s main state-owned space contractor, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), is “obviously lagging behind” SpaceX in a number of ways, including its development philosophy, research and production models, core rocket technologies, and economic performances.
“[CASC] is big but not strong or outstanding enough.” As technological gaps with SpaceX keep expanding, every space worker should be “soberly aware” of the circumstances, overcome “complacency and blind arrogance” and work harder, according to the article.
SpaceX was founded by Elon Musk in 2002 to cut launch costs and make space flight more affordable.
Its products include the Falcon 9 rocket and the Dragon spacecraft. SpaceX is also developing Starship, a superheavy lift, fully-reusable launch system, and the internet satellite constellation Starlink.
Inspired by SpaceX, CASC and other aerospace actors in China have been working on their own versions of Starship and Starlink – the Long March 9 superheavy rocket and Guo Wang Network – to compete with the US company.
