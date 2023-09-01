What's new

China solicits names for manned lunar exploration vehicles

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
62,360
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

China solicits names for manned lunar exploration vehicles​

Source: Xinhua

2023-09-01 20:52:15
202309016b26df67e06b4dfcbdcb571e607bbb50_XxjwshE007107_20230901_CBMFN0A001.jpg

Photo taken by the lander of the Chang'e-4 probe on Jan. 11, 2019 shows the rover Yutu-2 (Jade Rabbit-2). (Xinhua/China National Space Administration)

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Thursday began to solicit names for the new vehicles of future manned lunar exploration missions.

The public is invited to suggest names for the new generation of manned spacecraft and the manned lunar lander, said the CMSA.

According to an earlier report, China plans to land its taikonauts on the moon before 2030 to carry out scientific exploration. The plan is to launch two carrier rockets to send a lunar lander and a manned spacecraft, respectively, to a lunar orbit. The craft and lunar lander will rendezvous and dock with each other, and then taikonauts will enter the lander.

The names solicitation process is open to the public and will run until September 30. It is aimed at those who are enthusiastic about China's manned space program, said the CMSA.

Also on Thursday, the CMSA began to solicit logos for four missions of China's manned space program in 2024, including the launches of the cargo crafts Tianzhou-7 and Tianzhou-8, and the crewed spaceships Shenzhou-18 and Shenzhou-19. ■

China solicits names for manned lunar exploration vehicles

China solicits names for manned lunar exploration vehicles-
english.news.cn
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China plans on sending two rockets for its first crewed lunar landing
Replies
0
Views
252
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China unveils lunar lander to put astronauts on the moon
Replies
3
Views
994
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
China successfully tests high-thrust engine for moon landing, Preparations for rocket's maiden flight to begin in 2027
Replies
0
Views
90
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China's next-generation manned carrier rocket for lunar lander to debut in 2027
Replies
1
Views
936
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Skull and Bones
Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1: ISRO’s bold steps towards space exploration and solar research
Replies
1
Views
634
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom