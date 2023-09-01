China solicits names for manned lunar exploration vehicles​

Source: Xinhua2023-09-01 20:52:15Photo taken by the lander of the Chang'e-4 probe on Jan. 11, 2019 shows the rover Yutu-2 (Jade Rabbit-2). (Xinhua/China National Space Administration)BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Thursday began to solicit names for the new vehicles of future manned lunar exploration missions.The public is invited to suggest names for the new generation of manned spacecraft and the manned lunar lander, said the CMSA.According to an earlier report, China plans to land its taikonauts on the moon before 2030 to carry out scientific exploration. The plan is to launch two carrier rockets to send a lunar lander and a manned spacecraft, respectively, to a lunar orbit. The craft and lunar lander will rendezvous and dock with each other, and then taikonauts will enter the lander.The names solicitation process is open to the public and will run until September 30. It is aimed at those who are enthusiastic about China's manned space program, said the CMSA.Also on Thursday, the CMSA began to solicit logos for four missions of China's manned space program in 2024, including the launches of the cargo crafts Tianzhou-7 and Tianzhou-8, and the crewed spaceships Shenzhou-18 and Shenzhou-19. ■