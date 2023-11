China Shows Off New Anti-Drone Gun​

China has shown off its latest anti-drone gun, highlighting the increasing focus on countering the threats posed by drones both large and small in modern warfare.China's hand-held innovation, which can track down and shoot small drones on the battlefield was showcased during the Aman Youyi-2023 joint drills with Southeast Asian countries in Zhanjiang, South China's Guangdong Province, according to Chinese state media.The new anti-drone system demonstrates the increasing focus on countering the threats posed by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Various militaries are developing similar anti-drone systems as the use of drone technology has increasingly been employed in wars.China's new system resembles a rifle with a scope and is designed to effectively detect, track, locate, and recognize drones flying at low altitudes. The anti-drone gun will target small surveillance and attack drones rather than large reconnaissance aircraft.The advance comes at a time when drone technology is increasingly employed in various conflict zones around the globe, posing new challenges to military and security forces.China is a key player in the drone parts supply chain. It exports large drones while its small consumer drones are widely used and adapted to local circumstances in different wars from Ukraine to the Middle East and beyond.The new Chinese anti-drone gun weighs 7.7 pounds and is equipped with a lithium battery that supports 120 minutes of use. The system is capable of conducting directional interference against drones within a 1.5-kilometer range.