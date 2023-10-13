What's new

China shows India who is the Boss

A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Dec 25, 2019
Messages
4,970
Reaction score
-40
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
China shows India who is the Boss

India has begged China 20 times since the Galwan clash in 2020 but failed to convince China to withdraw thr PLA troops.

How many more times will India beg China?

www.reuters.com

China, India hold military chief-level talks on border issues

China and India held the 20th round of military chief-level talks on Oct.9-10, the Chinese defence ministry said on Thursday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

Seems like India loves being kicked by China.

India is a slave country which keeps begging the Chinese boss.

A Chinese Soldiers kicks the Indian Soldier


 

Similar threads

A
Chinese Master Stroke to Balkanize India
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
2K
surmabhopali
S
beijingwalker
China ‘proactively building’ image as Central Asian media bosses taken on Xinjiang tour
Replies
10
Views
292
etylo
E
N
China wants to mobilise entire nation in counter-espionage
Replies
1
Views
162
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A
aziqbal
Part of China's economic miracle was a mirage. Reality check is next
Replies
0
Views
128
aziqbal
aziqbal
Hamartia Antidote
US, Indonesia and 5 other nations hold war drills amid China concerns
Replies
0
Views
155
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom