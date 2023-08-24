China should dump BRICS and replace it with PICS

Abdul Rehman Majeed
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Dec 25, 2019
- Messages
- 4,170
- Reaction score
- -40
- Country
- Location
BRICS is a dead organization
In the recent BRICS Summit in South Africa
1) Brazil and India opposed expanding BRICS unless there is concensus
2) Russia and India will be balkanized shortly
3) Indian opposed using Yuan as the new BRICS & World currency
4) Minnow South Africa insulted China & Xi
China should replace BRICS with PICS
P- Pakistan
I - Iran
C- China
S - Saudi Arabia
In the recent BRICS Summit in South Africa
1) Brazil and India opposed expanding BRICS unless there is concensus
2) Russia and India will be balkanized shortly
3) Indian opposed using Yuan as the new BRICS & World currency
4) Minnow South Africa insulted China & Xi
China should replace BRICS with PICS
P- Pakistan
I - Iran
C- China
S - Saudi Arabia