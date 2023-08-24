What's new

China should dump BRICS and replace it with PICS

A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

BRICS is a dead organization

In the recent BRICS Summit in South Africa

1) Brazil and India opposed expanding BRICS unless there is concensus
2) Russia and India will be balkanized shortly
3) Indian opposed using Yuan as the new BRICS & World currency
4) Minnow South Africa insulted China & Xi



China should replace BRICS with PICS

P- Pakistan
I - Iran
C- China
S - Saudi Arabia
 
I agree. But I have a slight disagreement with the member states you listed out.

I will go with the following:

Pakistan
Romania
Iceland
China
Kazakhstan
Somalia

You guys figure out the group name yourselves.
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
BRICS is a dead organization

In the recent BRICS Summit in South Africa

1) Brazil and India opposed expanding BRICS unless there is concensus
2) Russia and India will be balkanized shortly
3) Indian opposed using Yuan as the new BRICS & World currency
4) Minnow South Africa insulted China & Xi



China should replace BRICS with PICS

P- Pakistan
I - Iran
C- China
S - Saudi Arabia
Yes agree it’s a brain dead club. China and India are hostile to each other. Do they shake hands at all when in the same room?
Russia plays hardly any role accept delivery cheap oil and cheap anti west propaganda.
 

