China Sept industrial output rises 4.5% y/y, retail sales beat forecasts​

China Sept industrial output rises 4.5% y/y, retail sales beat forecastsReuters
October 18, 202310:15 AM GMT+8
BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's industrial output in September grew 4.5% from a year earlier, matching the pace in August, as policy support measures start to stabilise some parts of the world's second-largest economy while deflationary pressures remain.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data released on Wednesday surpassed expectations for a 4.3% increase in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Retail sales, a gauge of consumption, rose 5.5% in September, accelerating from a 4.6% increase in August. Analysts had expected retail sales to expand 4.9%.
Fixed asset investment grew 3.1% in the first nine months of 2023 from the same period a year earlier, against expectations for a 3.2% rise. It grew 3.2% in the January-August period.
