What's new

China Seeks to Broaden iPhone Ban to State Firms, Agencies

Zsari

Zsari

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Feb 21, 2014
Messages
2,243
Reaction score
1
Country
China
Location
United States

China Seeks to Broaden iPhone Ban to State Firms, Agencies​

By Jenny Leonard and Debby Wu
September 6, 2023 at 9:28 PM PDT

China plans to expand a ban on the use of iPhones in sensitive departments to government-backed agencies and state companies, a sign of growing challenges for Apple Inc. in its biggest foreign market and global production base.

Several agencies have begun instructing staff not to bring their iPhones to work, people familiar with the matter said, affirming a previous report from the Wall Street Journal. In addition, Beijing intends to extend that restriction far more broadly to a plethora of state-owned enterprises and other government-controlled organizations, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a sensitive matter.

www.bloomberg.com

China Seeks to Broaden iPhone Ban to State Firms and Agencies

China plans to expand a ban on the use of iPhones in sensitive departments to government-backed agencies and state companies, a sign of growing challenges for Apple Inc. in its biggest foreign market and global production base.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
Click to expand...
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China overtakes U.S. to become biggest iPhone market for the first time ever
Replies
1
Views
86
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Nan Yang
Apple shares slide after China government iPhone ban reports
Replies
0
Views
18
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
beijingwalker
World’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou ramps up hiring as Foxconn chairman reassures China will remain key manufacturing base for Apple
Replies
8
Views
227
Han Patriot
H
beijingwalker
Foxconn expanding its iPhone manufacturing footprint in China
Replies
0
Views
258
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Sending Mixed Signals: Apple supplier Foxconn sets up global business base in China’s Zhengzhou
Replies
0
Views
247
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom