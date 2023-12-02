China Secretly Transforms Huawei Into Most Powerful Chip War Weapon

This is the major difference between china and the rest of the world especially the west



China did everything without public fanfare and when they are DONE with whole system they unveiled it while already working on the next iteration. All these showed china already 5 steps ahead in tech development..



meanwhile



in the west they over promote and over promise because they want to sell SHARES and fleece investor's money thus thats why there so many bankrupt 'unicorns' and SPAC because the technology is just used to sell shares not to make a real product.



and



in india they made up stuff outside their capability and not only lied but self congratulate themselves on making (vaporware) products that wont be realized in 5 - 10 years..



let face it , CHINA won because they worked hard , US lost because it is a nation of arrogant boasters and robbers , India pretend it is STRONK an SUPAPOWA when it is the most poverty ridden hellhole on earth