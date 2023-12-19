beijingwalker
China Says Europe’s Soaring Trade Deficit Is Its Own Fault , EU trade deficit with china soars to record high €400bn
- China rejects criticism of deficit from the EU’s trade chief
- Dombrovskis expected to visit China later this year for talks
China has rejected recent comments from the European Union’s top trade official criticizing its economic practices, with Beijing arguing that the soaring bilateral trade deficit is the fault of the bloc’s own export controls.
“The EU restrictions on export of high-tech products to China in recent years directly limited the EU’s ability to tap the potential of export to China and led to unbalanced trade,” the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Tuesday. The surplus “is a natural result under the combined influence of different industrial structures, industrial specialization, ways of trade and external factors.”
China has rejected recent comments from the European Union’s top trade official criticizing its economic practices, with Beijing arguing that the soaring bilateral trade deficit is the fault of the bloc’s own export controls.
