What's new

China says Afghan Taliban must reform before full diplomatic ties

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
101,960
106
154,979
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,

China says Afghan Taliban must reform before full diplomatic ties

AFP
December 5, 2023

China said on Tuesday Afghanistan’s Taliban government will need to introduce political reforms, improve security and mend relations with its neighbours before receiving full diplomatic recognition.

Beijing does not formally recognise Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers, although both countries host each others’ ambassadors and have maintained diplomatic engagement.

“China has always believed that Afghanistan should not be excluded from the international community,” foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday when asked if China would now recognise the Taliban government.

“We hope that Afghanistan will further respond to the expectations of the international community, build an open and inclusive political structure (and) implement moderate and stable domestic and foreign policies,” he said.

Wang also said China urged Kabul to “resolutely combat all types of terrorist forces, live in harmony with all countries around the world, especially neighbouring countries, and integrate with the international community at an early date”.

“As the concerns of all parties receive stronger responses, diplomatic recognition of the Afghan government will naturally follow,” he said.

The Taliban government has not been officially recognised by any country since seizing power after the chaotic withdrawal of US troops in August 2021. However, Kabul and Beijing have maintained some ties.

Afghanistan’s new rulers have promised the country would not be used as a base for militants and, in exchange, China has offered economic support and investment for reconstruction.

China’s foreign ministry said in a position paper on Afghanistan released this year that it “respects the independent choices made by the Afghan people, and respects the religious beliefs and national customs”.


www.dawn.com

China says Afghan Taliban must reform before full diplomatic ties

Foreign ministry spokesperson urges Kabul to "resolutely combat all types of terrorist forces, live in harmony with all countries around the world".
www.dawn.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Afghan embassy in India suspends operations, diplomats from previous government leave
Replies
1
Views
454
RealDeal
R
ghazi52
Taliban gives a warm welcome to China’s new ambassador to Afghanistan
Replies
0
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Afghan embassy in India shuts down citing lack of support, Taliban pressure
Replies
1
Views
176
karmaa
K
beijingwalker
Afghan Taliban Says China Becomes First Nation to Accept Its Ambassador
Replies
1
Views
87
Olympus81
O
ghazi52
Jakarta terms Taliban officials’ visit ‘informal’
Replies
10
Views
857
SaadH
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom