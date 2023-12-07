China-Russia trade tops $200bn a year ahead of schedule, Moscow Leans More on Beijing

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 65,939
- -55
- Country
- Location
China-Russia trade tops $200bn a year ahead of scheduleBilateral trade soars after Ukraine war draws Western sanctions
Shipping containers are stacked at a commercial port in Vladivostok, Russia. © Reuters
IORI KAWATE, Nikkei staff writerDecember 8, 2023 01:18 JST
BEIJING -- Trade between Russia and China has surpassed $200 billion this year, official data shows, hitting the countries' goal a year earlier than they had anticipated.
China's General Administration of Customs said Thursday that trade with Russia totaled $218.1 billion for the January-November period.
The two sides agreed in 2019 to lift bilateral trade to $200 billion by 2024. In 2018, total trade between Russia and China topped $100 billion for the first time.
China-Russia trade tops $200bn a year ahead of schedule
Bilateral trade soars after Ukraine war draws Western sanctions
asia.nikkei.com