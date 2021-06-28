What's new

China rolls out first renewable energy sky train, costs only one-eighth of regular subway

A glass-bottom sky train of China's first renewable energy-suspension railway demonstration line rolled off in southwest China's Chengdu on June 26. The sky train has glass paneling on three sides, offering passengers on board a stunning 270-degree view. The maximum capacity of one carriage is 120 people. Driven by new energy resources, the sky train is greener and more economical.

According to its developer, the train tops out at 80 kilometers per hour and costs only about one-sixth to one-eighth of a regular subway.

 
The cost saving is good but it looks dangerous when there is a power failure. Passenger can't even walk out by themselves to escape any disaster. But the affordable price tag will be good for developing countries who don't have much choice but need infrastructure and space saving to develop.
 
Low cost solution for public transportation, good for small villages and towns.
 
Welcome to future, different modes of public transport in Wuhan city


