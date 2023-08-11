China reports a five-fold increase in mpox cases; 96% patients are male

The 'new high' and China​

The reason behind the rise in cases​

Mpox cases and the world​

China in July recorded a five-fold increase in its number of Mpox cases. The new high was recorded even as the government ramps up efforts to contain the spread of the infectious disease.As per a statement by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 96 per cent of the patients were male and reported sexual activity with another man.As per the Chinese CDC, while in June the cases stood at 106, in July, the count reached a high of 491. However, as per a Bloomberg report, there were no severe cases or deaths from the virus, that until recently was known as Monkeypox.In late July, the agency, as per the report, asked its local branches to improve access to tests and treatment, mobilise volunteers and social organisations to educate "priority groups" — vulnerable groups including men who have sex with men — about mpox.The largest concentration of cases have been reported from Guangdong province and Beijing. However, last month, other areas have also reported quite a few cases. Shanghai and Western Sichuan province each reported 25 mpox cases.China saw an acceleration in the spread of the mpox virus after the Chinese mainland reopened its borders after almost three years of stringent Zero-Covid regulations.As per the report quoting Chinese CDC experts, another reason behind the high numbers could be that more people from the at-risk groups are seeking medical help as the government campaigns successfully raise awareness. Furthermore, there's continued detection of new cases among people coming to China from abroad.A surge in what was earlier known as monkeypox infections was noticed in May 2022.The disease was first spotted in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo region. Since then, the disease spread among humans but has, for the most part, been limited to certain West and Central African nations.However, last May, cases of the disease began spreading rapidly around the world. Following the sudden influx of cases, the WHO (World Health Organization) on July 23, 2022, triggered a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).In May of this year (2023), the WHO lowered the global alert level and mpox is no longer a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).