China reports a five-fold increase in mpox cases; 96% patients are male

Jan 29, 2011
18,004
-4
India
United States
China in July recorded a five-fold increase in its number of Mpox cases. The new high was recorded even as the government ramps up efforts to contain the spread of the infectious disease.

As per a statement by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 96 per cent of the patients were male and reported sexual activity with another man.

The 'new high' and China

As per the Chinese CDC, while in June the cases stood at 106, in July, the count reached a high of 491. However, as per a Bloomberg report, there were no severe cases or deaths from the virus, that until recently was known as Monkeypox.


In late July, the agency, as per the report, asked its local branches to improve access to tests and treatment, mobilise volunteers and social organisations to educate "priority groups" — vulnerable groups including men who have sex with men — about mpox.

The largest concentration of cases have been reported from Guangdong province and Beijing. However, last month, other areas have also reported quite a few cases. Shanghai and Western Sichuan province each reported 25 mpox cases.

The reason behind the rise in cases


China saw an acceleration in the spread of the mpox virus after the Chinese mainland reopened its borders after almost three years of stringent Zero-Covid regulations.


As per the report quoting Chinese CDC experts, another reason behind the high numbers could be that more people from the at-risk groups are seeking medical help as the government campaigns successfully raise awareness. Furthermore, there's continued detection of new cases among people coming to China from abroad.

Mpox cases and the world


A surge in what was earlier known as monkeypox infections was noticed in May 2022. The surge outside African countries where the infection has long been an endemic was noticed among men who have sex with men.


The disease was first spotted in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo region. Since then, the disease spread among humans but has, for the most part, been limited to certain West and Central African nations.

However, last May, cases of the disease began spreading rapidly around the world. Following the sudden influx of cases, the WHO (World Health Organization) on July 23, 2022, triggered a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).


In May of this year (2023), the WHO lowered the global alert level and mpox is no longer a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

www.wionews.com

Looks like Chinese males have started eating Monkeys while indulging in Ding-Dong with other males, they may come up with a new variant of made in China Monkey Pox.

The diseases due to such disgusting Chinese eating habits couldn’t be stopped even by the Great Wall of China.

People in Pakistan and North Korea should consider opening the crotch mask business. The new lock-down is just round the corner.

In May of this year (2023), the WHO lowered the global alert level and mpox is no longer a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).
That’s right.
As soon as a disease increases in China, WHO downgrades it to be a good boy to earn Social Credit Points.
 
Disgusting dirt cow dung eater and street shitters have the worst problems for all kinds of diseases, and still have the shame to even mention it issue, lol, how hilarious

微信图片_20230811180023.png

微信截图_20230811175053.png


46% Indian Kids Die Of Communicable Diseases: Study​

doctor.ndtv.com

46% Indian Kids Die Of Communicable Diseases: Study

In India, death rates from these communicable diseases as well as vaccine-preventable diseases were nearly 20 times higher than in China, and 10 times higher than in Brazil and Mexico, showed the findings published in The Lancet journal.
doctor.ndtv.com doctor.ndtv.com

thewire.in

In 2018, More Than 14 Indian Children Died Every Hour Due to Pneumonia: UN Study

Just five countries were responsible for more than half of child pneumonia deaths other than India - Nigeria, Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia.
thewire.in thewire.in
 
