beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 66,247
- -55
- Country
- Location
China relocates Tibetans living in harsh high altitude regions to relatively lower regions with better environmental conditions
Many Tibetans living in very high altitude regions developed various health problems which make their life expectancy much much shorter than that in the rest of China. The government builds new settlements in relatively lower altitude regions and moves locals there.
The new settlements have much better environmental and living conditions, road connectivity, mod cons and other amenities.
The girl in the video wears down jacket in the old village first and short sleeves later in the new village, the old village has not even one tree while the new village has many trees, the big contrast in the change of environments
Many Tibetans living in very high altitude regions developed various health problems which make their life expectancy much much shorter than that in the rest of China. The government builds new settlements in relatively lower altitude regions and moves locals there.
The new settlements have much better environmental and living conditions, road connectivity, mod cons and other amenities.
The girl in the video wears down jacket in the old village first and short sleeves later in the new village, the old village has not even one tree while the new village has many trees, the big contrast in the change of environments
Last edited: