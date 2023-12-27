What's new

China Put Into Operation Almost 5,000 Km of High-Speed Railway In Two Years

China to Likely Put Into Operation 2,500 Km of High-Speed Railway This Years
LI XIUZHONG
December 27 2023

Dec. 27 -- China is expected to put more than 2,500 kilometers of high-speed rail lines into operation this year, the highest figure in the past four years, according to the latest official data.

Three new high-speed railway lines including the one from Chengdu to Yibin in Sichuan province, as well as super-high-speed railway hub Baiyun Station in Guangzhou, started operation on Dec. 26, according to an announcement by China State Railway Group. Two other high-speed lines opened today, including one connecting the port city of Fangchenggang in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Dongxing, a city on the border between China and Vietnam.

The total mileage of this year's newly operated high-speed railways exceeded the 2,082 km of last year, reversing a downward trend that started in 2020. The six years between 2014 and 2019 were a peak period for the completion and commissioning of high-speed rail lines, with over 4,000 km coming into operation each year, except for 2016 and 2017, when only 2,000 km were opened. In 2019, a record high of 5,474 km of high-speed railways were put into operation.

Eight Chinese provincial-level regions had more than 2,000 km of high-speed rail lines in operation by the end of last year, Yicai learned from local government data. Eastern Anhui ranked first with 2,522 km.

With new high-speed rail lines coming on stream this year, three more provincial-level regions -- Jiangxi, Guangxi, and Fujian provinces -- will exceed the 2,000 km milestone, while Shandong province will surpass 2,800 km, topping its neighbor Anhui to become the provincial-level region with the longest high-speed rail lines.

China to Likely Put Into Operation 2,500 Km of High-Speed Railway This Year

China puts 2,000 km high-speed railways into service in 2022​

Xinhua | Updated: 2023-01-29 17:23

63d63b37a31057c4b4b40249.jpeg


A Fuxing CR400BF-GZ bullet train runs in Heilongjiang province. [Photo by Yuan Yong/For chinadaily.com.cn]

BEIJING -- A total of 4,100 kilometers of new railway lines were put into operation across China in 2022, including 2,082 km of high-speed tracks, data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. showed.

As of the end of last year, China's railways in service had stretched to a total length of 155,000 km, within which the operating length of the high-speed network had reached 42,000 km, according to the group.

Fixed-asset investment in China's railways reached 710.9 billion yuan (about $105 billion) in 2022, promoting a batch of major projects in the field of rail infrastructure construction.

In 2023, China plans to launch new rail lines of more than 3,000 km, including 2,500 km for high-speed trains, said the group.

The country has built the world's largest high-speed railway network to address people's growing demand for convenient and comfortable travel.

2023 年 11 月 30 日，全国高铁总里程 4.37 万公里。
By the end of November 2023, The total length of China's High Speed Railway Network is 43,700 Kilometers, accounting for over 70% of the world total.
 
To put it into perspective, Japan put into operation of the world first high speed railway, The Shinkansen, in 1964. Now China adds one Japan's total high speed railway network every year.
 

