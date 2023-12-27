What's new

China Put Into Operation Almost 5,000 Km of High-Speed Railway In Two Year

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
66,432
-55
99,892
Country
China
Location
China
China to Likely Put Into Operation 2,500 Km of High-Speed Railway This Year
LI XIUZHONG
December 27 2023

Dec. 27 -- China is expected to put more than 2,500 kilometers of high-speed rail lines into operation this year, the highest figure in the past four years, according to the latest official data.

Three new high-speed railway lines including the one from Chengdu to Yibin in Sichuan province, as well as super-high-speed railway hub Baiyun Station in Guangzhou, started operation on Dec. 26, according to an announcement by China State Railway Group. Two other high-speed lines opened today, including one connecting the port city of Fangchenggang in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Dongxing, a city on the border between China and Vietnam.

The total mileage of this year's newly operated high-speed railways exceeded the 2,082 km of last year, reversing a downward trend that started in 2020. The six years between 2014 and 2019 were a peak period for the completion and commissioning of high-speed rail lines, with over 4,000 km coming into operation each year, except for 2016 and 2017, when only 2,000 km were opened. In 2019, a record high of 5,474 km of high-speed railways were put into operation.

Eight Chinese provincial-level regions had more than 2,000 km of high-speed rail lines in operation by the end of last year, Yicai learned from local government data. Eastern Anhui ranked first with 2,522 km.

With new high-speed rail lines coming on stream this year, three more provincial-level regions -- Jiangxi, Guangxi, and Fujian provinces -- will exceed the 2,000 km milestone, while Shandong province will surpass 2,800 km, topping its neighbor Anhui to become the provincial-level region with the longest high-speed rail lines.

www.yicaiglobal.com

China to Likely Put Into Operation 2,500 Km of High-Speed Railway This Year

www.yicaiglobal.com
 

China puts 2,000 km high-speed railways into service in 2022​

Xinhua | Updated: 2023-01-29 17:23

63d63b37a31057c4b4b40249.jpeg


A Fuxing CR400BF-GZ bullet train runs in Heilongjiang province. [Photo by Yuan Yong/For chinadaily.com.cn]

BEIJING -- A total of 4,100 kilometers of new railway lines were put into operation across China in 2022, including 2,082 km of high-speed tracks, data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. showed.

As of the end of last year, China's railways in service had stretched to a total length of 155,000 km, within which the operating length of the high-speed network had reached 42,000 km, according to the group.

Fixed-asset investment in China's railways reached 710.9 billion yuan (about $105 billion) in 2022, promoting a batch of major projects in the field of rail infrastructure construction.

In 2023, China plans to launch new rail lines of more than 3,000 km, including 2,500 km for high-speed trains, said the group.

The country has built the world's largest high-speed railway network to address people's growing demand for convenient and comfortable travel.

China puts 2,000 km high-speed railways into service in 2022

global.chinadaily.com.cn global.chinadaily.com.cn
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom