China promises 'robust response' to any NATO expansion in Asia

Viet

Viet

Beijing rejects NATO concern over its ‘stated ambitions’, criticises presence of Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea at summit.

The leaders of Australia, Japan and South Korea at the NATO summit

Leaders from Asia pose for a group photo with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Vilnius [Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
Published On 12 Jul 202312 Jul 2023


Beijing has reacted angrily to a NATO communique portraying China as a major challenge to the group’s interests and security.

In a strongly worded communique issued halfway through their two-day summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, NATO leaders said the People’s Republic of China challenged the alliance’s interests, security and values with its “stated ambitions and coercive policies”.

“The PRC employs a broad range of political, economic, and military tools to increase its global footprint and project power, while remaining opaque about its strategy, intentions and military build-up,” the group’s leaders said in their communique, which covered 90 different points.

“The PRC’s malicious hybrid and cyber operations and its confrontational rhetoric and disinformation target Allies and harm Alliance security.”

The NATO declaration also said China and Russia were involved in a “deepening strategic partnership” and that the two countries were involved in “mutually reinforcing attempts to undercut the rules-based international order”. The leaders urged China to play a “constructive” role as one of five permanent, veto-holding, members of the United Nations Security Council and condemn Russia’s “war of aggression against Ukraine”.

The Chinese mission to the European Union condemned the comments, accusing NATO of distorting China’s position and deliberately trying to discredit the country.

“We firmly oppose and reject this,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Leaders attending the two-day summit also include Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol amid concerns about rising tension in the region over issues from China to North Korea, which on Wednesday tested a suspected long-range ballistic missile.

In May, Kishida stressed Japan had no plans to become a NATO member, after the alliance said it was planning to open a Tokyo liaison office, its first in the Asian region. The four countries, which have also shown support for Ukraine through sanctions and providing military support, were also invited to last year’s NATO summit in Madrid.

In the statement, the Chinese mission said Beijing opposed NATO’s “eastward movement into the Asia-Pacific region” and warned: “Any act that jeopardises China’s legitimate rights and interests will be met with a resolute response.”

China’s state media also moved to attack NATO over its overtures towards democracies in the region with the tabloid Global Times publishing an editorial accusing the group of being “Washington’s axe, spears and shovels” and being the “source of war” wherever it goes.

“NATO must promptly withdraw the black hand it has extended toward the Asia-Pacific region, and it should not even think about squeezing half of its body in the future,” the editorial said, claiming that most countries in Asia “not only do not welcome NATO but also see it as a terrible monster that should be avoided at all costs”.

Tuesday’s NATO declaration builds on the Strategic Concept that the group released last year, and which marked the first time the alliance had referred to the risks posed by China’s ambitions and policies. It noted that the Asia Pacific was “important for NATO, given that developments in that region can directly affect Euro-Atlantic security”.

China promises ‘robust response’ to any NATO expansion in Asia

Beijing rejects NATO concern over its ‘stated ambitions’, criticises presence of four Asian countries at Vilnius summit.
Nato will try to expand no matter what, they think of themselves as the ruling power of the world. They have every right to dictate others, invade others, use democracy as a weapon and push their own disgusting culture upon others to bring disability, will use debt, imf as a weapon.
 
PakAlp said:
Nato will try to expand no matter what, they think of themselves as the ruling power of the world. They have every right to dictate others, invade others, use democracy as a weapon and push their own disgusting culture upon others to bring disability, will use debt, imf as a weapon.
Global warming is not enough. Yes war is coming to the far east. Will be interesting to see how Ccp will respond. Will Chinese spend more money on propaganda, more on weapons, maybe partial mobilization?
I just hope they don’t accuse us we oppress Chinese speaking people in Vietnam. That’s boring.
 
Viet said:
Global warming is not enough. Yes war is coming to the far east. Will be interesting to see how Ccp will respond. Will Chinese spend more money on propaganda, more on weapons, maybe partial mobilization?
I just hope they don’t accuse us we oppress Chinese speaking people in Vietnam. That’s boring.
You will have to either submit to Nato expansion or wage a war to defend yourself. Nato is very clever, they have the most advance military, culture which is alien to the rest, they will keep on expanding their culture, way of life, if struggling will use military means to intimidate/eliminate the rivals.

China is rising fast but can they neutralise Nato threat, at the moment it doesn't look like it. Russia is waging a war but we all witness their struggle. Both China/Russia propaganda is weak, they don't really have a culture or way of life to promote to counter what nato is promoting, they have less allies.
 
Countries at half of the planet earth, from one end are concerned about what happened at another end.

This is the biggest joke ever!

Unless NATO see China as the biggest threat to the whole Western civilization.

The military powers surrounding China is a good bargain power to keep China at the bottom.

Viet said:
Global warming is not enough. Yes war is coming to the far east. Will be interesting to see how Ccp will respond. Will Chinese spend more money on propaganda, more on weapons, maybe partial mobilization?
I just hope they don’t accuse us we oppress Chinese speaking people in Vietnam. That’s boring.
There will be a great war.

It has been prophesied since a long time ago.

PakAlp said:
You will have to either submit to Nato expansion or wage a war to defend yourself. Nato is very clever, they have the most advance military, culture which is alien to the rest, they will keep on expanding their culture, way of life, if struggling will use military means to intimidate/eliminate the rivals.

China is rising fast but can they neutralise Nato threat, at the moment it doesn't look like it. Russia is waging a war but we all witness their struggle. Both China/Russia propaganda is weak, they don't really have a culture or way of life to promote to counter what nato is promoting, they have less allies.
Not less allies, but useless allies.

Even the allies are unable to feed themselves, let alone talk about building a global strategy.
 
Then the European Union will be disbanded, and then NATO.
 
PakAlp said:
Nato will try to expand no matter what, they think of themselves as the ruling power of the world. They have every right to dictate others, invade others, use democracy as a weapon and push their own disgusting culture upon others to bring disability, will use debt, imf as a weapon.
For good reason NATO has not expanded outside of Europe. The only exception is probably Russia. Russia joining NATO won't happen anytime in next few decades if it all it happens.
 
Char said:
Then the European Union will be disbanded, and then NATO.
Nonsense. The EU will stay. So the NATO. Try to stop the flood is worthless. The NATO will expand to far east. there is nothing China can stop it.
 
Viet said:
Nonsense. The EU will stay. So the NATO. Try to stop the flood is worthless. The NATO will expand to far east. there is nothing China can stop it.
You have no idea what is going on in the world, what China, Russia and the United States want in the Ukrainian battlefield.

Counting on NATO to come to East Asia, do you want to be Ukraine?

The world should be thankful that China does not want to start a war with its military and civilian industrial capabilities.
 
Char said:
You have no idea what is going on in the world, what China, Russia and the United States want in the Ukrainian battlefield.

Counting on NATO to come to East Asia, do you want to be Ukraine?

The world should be thankful that China does not want to start a war with its military and civilian industrial capabilities.
Who says China seeks no war? China constantly threatens Vietnam, Philippines, Taiwan with war. China being a peaceful virgin that is a myth. Forget it. Count how many wars China fought against Asian neighbors. You need more than 10 fingers. NATO is welcomed by many countries in far east.
 
Viet said:
Who says China seeks no war? China constantly threatens Vietnam, Philippines, Taiwan with war. China being a peaceful virgin that is a myth. Forget it. Count how many wars China fought against Asian neighbors. You need more than 10 fingers. NATO is welcomed by many countries in far east.
Good luck and don't always feel like a victim
 

