China population: cash reward for couples if bride is 25 or younger in latest effort to boost marriages, births

Having a family needs to be a career and a culture in China for it to be supported to the degree the nation needs. First and foremost; Free housing, not rental space but a free home/apartment in areas with a decent job for any family once they have their third kid (above the replacement rate). It’s not about fairness to other people, but the people having kids now will be supporting the country between 2050 and 2100, I.e. helping the country survive.



Free clothings, free food, free healthcare, free education, free car, etc.



Why Free, so these people can start a family young and survive on even a basic job. Why a basic job, so they can have free time to spend with their family.



Sure it sounds like a welfare system, but the key difference will be better day long education of the kids, in after school activities designed to stimulated the mind and create a larger creative class to drive innovation, when they are grown.



This will drive people to have kids as a career choice leaving only the best and brightest to enter fields of greater innovation and national development.



This would not be designed to boost the birth rate, but slow the decline, so that people can afford (or be employed in) care for aging parents and grandparents.