China population: cash reward for couples if bride is 25 or younger in latest effort to boost marriages, births

China population: cash reward for couples if bride is 25 or younger in latest effort to boost marriages, births

  • Couples in Changshan county in the western Zhejiang province will be given 1,000 yuan (US$138) in cash if the bride is aged 25 or younger
  • Wedding registrations in China fell for the ninth consecutive year in 2022 as the overall population declined for the first time in six decades
Luna Sun in Beijing
Published: 8:00am, 29 Aug, 2023
Last year, wedding rdegistrations declined to 6.83 million, marking the ninth consecutive annual decline and reaching the lowest level since the late 1970s. Photo: Xinhua

A county in one of China’s wealthiest provinces has announced a cash reward for couples if the bride is 25 or younger – a first for China as it scrambles for new and efficient ways to incentivise births against an intensifying demographic crisis.

Changshan county in the western Zhejiang province announced last week that newlyweds will receive 1,000 yuan (US$138) in cash if the bride is aged 25 or younger. In China, the legal marriage age is 22 for men and 20 for women.

The move is in stark contrast with the prevailing sentiment in China since the late 1970s until the one-child policy was abolished in 2016 when the Chinese government promoted late marriage and late births, as well as fewer and better births, as part of its family planning campaign.

Last year, wedding registrations in China declined to 6.83 million, marking the ninth consecutive annual decline and the lowest level since the late 1970s.

In April, a district in Zhejiang’s Shaoxing city rolled out a list of pronatalist policies, including offering a gift package worth 1,000 yuan to newlyweds, although no age limit was specified.

Local governments across China have been rolling out a slew of measures, including cash awards and parental leave.

Some have also played matchmaker to salvage the country’s plunging rates of births and new marriages.

However, demographers have conceded that any immediate effects are unlikely, and that China should accept and adapt to the new norm of low births.

Last week’s Qixi Festival, a traditional romantic occasion often referred to as Chinese Valentine’s Day, was marked with many people in the Western city of Xian receiving text messages from the local health commission appealing for couples to “get married and give birth at an appropriate age … carry on the Chinese heritage and share in the responsibility of national rejuvenation”.

The demographic crisis underlined by the falling number of births and a rapidly ageing population poses one of the most serious challenges for China’s slowing economy, with ripple effects including reduced demand for housing and a weaker consumer market, as well as a shrinking labour pool and challenges to the state pension fund.

Last year, China’s population shrank by 850,000 to to 1.4118 billion, marking the first fall since 1961, pushing public concerns to new heights. Mothers in China had just 9.56 million babies last year, marking a 9.98 per cent drop from 10.62 million in 2021.

The United Nations said in April that India was on the verge of overtaking China as the world’s most populous country.

To encourage young people to get married, demographers have also argued colleges in China should accommodate postgraduate and doctoral students who want to start families by offering financial and policy support.

But as the economy continues to struggle, young people are delaying marriage and taking a more passive approach to life.

Births in China could even drop below 8 million this year, Qiao Jie, dean of the Health Science Centre at Peking University, said earlier this month.
 
Having a family needs to be a career and a culture in China for it to be supported to the degree the nation needs. First and foremost; Free housing, not rental space but a free home/apartment in areas with a decent job for any family once they have their third kid (above the replacement rate). It’s not about fairness to other people, but the people having kids now will be supporting the country between 2050 and 2100, I.e. helping the country survive.

Free clothings, free food, free healthcare, free education, free car, etc.

Why Free, so these people can start a family young and survive on even a basic job. Why a basic job, so they can have free time to spend with their family.

Sure it sounds like a welfare system, but the key difference will be better day long education of the kids, in after school activities designed to stimulated the mind and create a larger creative class to drive innovation, when they are grown.

This will drive people to have kids as a career choice leaving only the best and brightest to enter fields of greater innovation and national development.

This would not be designed to boost the birth rate, but slow the decline, so that people can afford (or be employed in) care for aging parents and grandparents.
 
There are lot of Ukrainian girls available as Ukranian men are being wiped out in the war.

Why don't Chinese men marry the Ukranian girls?
 
$128 sounds like a couple of fancy dinner dates. If the government is serious, why not make it substantial, like, say $10,000 so that the new couple can buy a car or make down payment on an apartment.
 
epebble said:
$128 sounds like a couple of fancy dinner dates. If the government is serious, why not make it substantial, like, say $10,000 so that the new couple can buy a car or make down payment on an apartment.
Click to expand...

Gender ratio is skewed in favor of the boys in China.

Due to this multiple boys are marrying the same girl.

Chinese boys should marry Ukranian girls instead.
 

