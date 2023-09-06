BHAN85
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jan 5, 2015
- Messages
- 3,436
- Reaction score
- -6
- Country
- Location
China plans to mediate Niger crisis – ambassador
Beijing’s ambassador to Niamey said his country will play the mediator role with total respect for other regional countries
swentr.site
Ukraine war: All Russia natural gas goes from EU to China.
Niger coup: All Niger uranium goes from EU to China.
And so on.
2015 Real POTUS article:
A Partnership with China to Avoid World War
International cooperation is in decline both in the political and financial spheres. The UN has failed to address any of the major conflicts since the end of the cold war; the 2009 Copenhagen Climate Change Conference left a sour aftertaste; the World Trade Organization hasn’t concluded a major...
www.georgesoros.com
I envy Chinese people because they have a smart and patriotic state.