What's new

China plans to mediate Niger crisis

BHAN85

BHAN85

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 5, 2015
Messages
3,436
Reaction score
-6
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
swentr.site

China plans to mediate Niger crisis – ambassador

Beijing’s ambassador to Niamey said his country will play the mediator role with total respect for other regional countries
swentr.site swentr.site

Ukraine war: All Russia natural gas goes from EU to China.
Niger coup: All Niger uranium goes from EU to China.

And so on.

2015 Real POTUS article:
www.georgesoros.com

A Partnership with China to Avoid World War

International cooperation is in decline both in the political and financial spheres. The UN has failed to address any of the major conflicts since the end of the cold war; the 2009 Copenhagen Climate Change Conference left a sour aftertaste; the World Trade Organization hasn’t concluded a major...
www.georgesoros.com www.georgesoros.com

:lol:

I envy Chinese people because they have a smart and patriotic state.
 

Similar threads

casual
Niger Coup: Nigerian senators reject Tinubu’s request for troops deployment
Replies
6
Views
265
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
Dalit
Niger coup: ‘Why I want Russia in and France out’
Replies
0
Views
219
Dalit
Dalit
BHAN85
  • Poll
Sinoamerican Empire
2
Replies
29
Views
707
BHAN85
BHAN85
beijingwalker
China has moral duty to contribute to peace in Ukraine: EU chief
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
BHAN85
BHAN85
beijingwalker
Dutch FM: Greece makes EU China policy ‘difficult’
Replies
0
Views
75
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom