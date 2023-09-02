beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 62,449
- Reaction score
- -55
- Country
- Location
China Plans to Build $618 Million Super Particle Collider to Advance Particle Physics
China's Super Tau-Charm Facility promises to redefine particle physics on a global scale.
John Lopez, Tech Times
02 September 2023, 11:09 am
China is set to venture into the complex world of particle physics with the construction of the Super Tau-Charm Facility (STCF), a groundbreaking particle collider that will delve deep into the mysteries of the universe.
With a staggering budget of $618 million, this venture aims to not only test the fundamental theories of matter but also propel China to the forefront of physics.
A Quantum Leap in Particle Physics
The South China Morning Post tells us that one of the primary objectives of the STCF is to scrutinize the Standard Model of particle physics with unparalleled precision.
By producing a plethora of subatomic particles called tau leptons and charm quarks, scientists hope to unravel the intricate dance that leads to the formation of larger structures of matter.
"This facility will enable China to lead the world in tau-charm physics for decades to come," affirms Zhao Zhengguo, the project's chief scientist from the University of Science and Technology of China.
He further elaborates that the STCF will delve into the nature of strong interaction and address the profound cosmic question of why the universe is dominated by matter, rather than antimatter.
A Next-Generation ColliderThe STCF is poised to succeed the Beijing Electron Positron Collider (BEPC), which has been in operation since 1990. However, while the BEPC has been instrumental in numerous scientific breakthroughs, it has reached the limits of its potential due to its location in Beijing and the constraints of its size.
The STCF's design closely mirrors that of the BEPC but boasts dimensions that dwarf its predecessor. It will feature a linear accelerator stretching an impressive 400 meters and two storage rings, each with an 800-meter circumference.
This substantial increase in scale will translate into collision rates up to 100 times higher than the BEPC, leading to an astronomical surge in data collection capabilities.
Charting Unexplored TerritoryOne of the most intriguing aspects of the STCF is its potential to chart unexplored energy territories. While the BEPC operates within a limited energy range, the STCF will venture into the uncharted territory of 2-7 GeV (gigaelectronvolts). This bold step forward could open doors to entirely new physics, potentially surpassing the limits set by the Standard Model.
Ryan Mitchell from Indiana University Bloomington, a member of the BESIII collaboration, highlights the possibility of definitive measurements to reveal the internal quark structure of exotic hadrons. "More importantly," Mitchell adds, "it would also help us better understand how the strong force works to bind quarks together."
Key Technologies and TimelineThe construction of the STCF hinges on the development of critical technologies, including high-power electron and positron sources, superconducting magnets, high-precision detectors, and ultra-fast/ultra-weak signal readout electronics.
These technologies are expected to be ready by the end of 2025, with construction set to commence during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).
The project has already received 420 million yuan in funding from local governments, and potential sites for the STCF are under consideration in Hefei, Shaoxing, and Zhengzhou. However, the project's ultimate approval rests with China's National Development and Reform Commission.
China Plans to Build $618 Million Super Particle Collider to Advance Particle Physics
China embarks on a $618 million venture to construct the Super Tau-Charm Facility, a pioneering particle collider to probe the universe's mysteries, advancing physics globally.
www.techtimes.com