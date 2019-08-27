China, Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Iraq, Qatar, Syria, Lebanon, Azerbaijan alliance.



The time has come for Pakistan and Pakistanis to wake up and work towards a better future for our nation. Be an independent country who can choose its alliances instead of being trapped in a slave mentality. Build economic links through Cpec like projects. China is the future super power and needs strategic partnerships and Pakistan through its Muslim link needs to work with those countries who are independent and willing to work with Pakistan and then link them to cpec and China.



This is our time to shine. It could be that in the next decade or so China will replace us with another Muslim nation for a close relationship if we do not get our head straight. We need to think like an asian tiger, not like a asian pussycat.



CPEC needs to be fast tracked and we need to get the fear out if this irritates certain arab nations. We want relation with all nations that will benefit our country.

Start the gas pipelines.