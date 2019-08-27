What's new

China, Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Iraq, Qatar, Syria, Lebanon, Azerbaijan alliance

PakAlp

PakAlp

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Sep 27, 2007
Messages
3,732
Reaction score
5
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
China, Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Iraq, Qatar, Syria, Lebanon, Azerbaijan alliance.

The time has come for Pakistan and Pakistanis to wake up and work towards a better future for our nation. Be an independent country who can choose its alliances instead of being trapped in a slave mentality. Build economic links through Cpec like projects. China is the future super power and needs strategic partnerships and Pakistan through its Muslim link needs to work with those countries who are independent and willing to work with Pakistan and then link them to cpec and China.

This is our time to shine. It could be that in the next decade or so China will replace us with another Muslim nation for a close relationship if we do not get our head straight. We need to think like an asian tiger, not like a asian pussycat.

CPEC needs to be fast tracked and we need to get the fear out if this irritates certain arab nations. We want relation with all nations that will benefit our country.
Start the gas pipelines.
 
PakAlp said:
China, Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Iraq, Qatar, Syria, Lebanon, Azerbaijan alliance.

The time has come for Pakistan and Pakistanis to wake up and work towards a better future for our nation. Be an independent country who can choose its alliances instead of being trapped in a slave mentality. Build economic links through Cpec like projects. China is the future super power and needs strategic partnerships and Pakistan through its Muslim link needs to work with those countries who are independent and willing to work with Pakistan and then link them to cpec and China.

This is our time to shine. It could be that in the next decade or so China will replace us with another Muslim nation for a close relationship if we do not get our head straight. We need to think like an asian tiger, not like a asian pussycat.

CPEC needs to be fast tracked and we need to get the fear out if this irritates certain arab nations. We want relation with all nations that will benefit our country.
Start the gas pipelines.
Click to expand...

There is no such alliance. There is no Muslim Ummah. No one will come to Pakistan's help. We are alone and we need to start walking ourselves and let go of trying to hold other nation's hands.
 
20190827_234110.jpg
 
PakAlp said:
Be an independent country who can choose its alliances instead of being trapped in a slave mentality. Build economic links through Cpec like projects. China is the future super power and needs strategic partnership
Click to expand...
This is such a self contradictory statement.

To come out of the "slave mentality" we need to stop relying on Super Powers. We need to become a self sufficient country. This country was not made so we could be Allies or Slaves of powerful countries.
Sure good relations with every country must be kept but we must rely solely on ourselves, cause when the time really comes, no one except Allah will come to our rescue.
 
PakAlp said:
China, Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Iraq, Qatar, Syria, Lebanon, Azerbaijan alliance.

The time has come for Pakistan and Pakistanis to wake up and work towards a better future for our nation. Be an independent country who can choose its alliances instead of being trapped in a slave mentality. Build economic links through Cpec like projects. China is the future super power and needs strategic partnerships and Pakistan through its Muslim link needs to work with those countries who are independent and willing to work with Pakistan and then link them to cpec and China.

This is our time to shine. It could be that in the next decade or so China will replace us with another Muslim nation for a close relationship if we do not get our head straight. We need to think like an asian tiger, not like a asian pussycat.

CPEC needs to be fast tracked and we need to get the fear out if this irritates certain arab nations. We want relation with all nations that will benefit our country.
Start the gas pipelines.
Click to expand...
wait till you hear about ECO
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Economic_Cooperation_Organization
 
GIANTsasquatch said:
The region is way too fluid for alliances like this to work.
Click to expand...

Yes I agree with region being too fluid but Pakistan already has close ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan. China has good relations with all of them. Turkey has good relations with Iran and Qatar. Iran has close relations with Syria, Iraq, Lebanon. It's the perfect time for a change and for a global partnership/alliance

Imad.Khan said:
There is no such alliance. There is no Muslim Ummah. No one will come to Pakistan's help. We are alone and we need to start walking ourselves and let go of trying to hold other nation's hands.
Click to expand...

I agree and we have witnessed this very clearly during recent events. But keep in mind. China does need close cooperation with muslim nations as it grows and needs some major muslim nations to be its partner, which is Pakistan. So it's a good opportunity for us. We have already done this before when Turkey and China had issue and Pakistan helped them both to get closer and sort it out. I definitely vouch for this. Pakistan only needs to stand up against the bullies
 
Imad.Khan said:
There is no such alliance. There is no Muslim Ummah. No one will come to Pakistan's help. We are alone and we need to start walking ourselves and let go of trying to hold other nation's hands.
Click to expand...

dude we are, its not like we are 12000 km apart from you.
 
under current Afghan regime ... i am not expecting anything positive ... but i hope after the arrival of Talaban backed govt things will improve ... on the other hand it would be interesting what ECO stance upon Kashmir ... if they showed their tilt toward pakistan, it would push pakistan more closer to ECO countries than Gulf .... but time will decide who is standing where ...
 
FalconStar said:
This is such a self contradictory statement.

To come out of the "slave mentality" we need to stop relying on Super Powers. We need to become a self sufficient country. This country was not made so we could be Allies or Slaves of powerful countries.
Sure good relations with every country must be kept but we must rely solely on ourselves, cause when the time really comes, no one except Allah will come to our rescue.
Click to expand...

I understand your point but I disagree. Having a partnership with china does not mean we are slaves. We cannot deny china is the future super power so when it grows bigger and richer it will need to expand it relations with more nations. So we as Pakistan can benefit from this. For example CPEC and our strategic location to connect china to Africa and middle east.

Slavery is how we are towards the west, they bomb us, kill our people, sanction us and we place our heads low. High class slavery is towards the arab nations, they brainwash our children, bribe our leaders, fund terrorist organisations, blackmail us as we wont fight their wars, blackmail us so we dont invest in our seaports, whilst they sleep with our enemies.
 
We should focus on our country to be independent rather than being part of a nexus and keep China as our major ally

Pakistan is headed on the right track and it will be visible in the next 40 years if keeping Kashmir issue aside
 
skyshadow said:
dude we are, its not like we are 12000 km apart from you.
Click to expand...

Sorry but what do you actually mean by " We are"?

Are you an ally to Pakistan?
Do you think that in case of war with India, Iran will dump India (one of the few countries that buys Iranian Oil) and fight along site Pakistan?

PakAlp said:
I agree and we have witnessed this very clearly during recent events. But keep in mind. China does need close cooperation with muslim nations as it grows and needs some major muslim nations to be its partner, which is Pakistan. So it's a good opportunity for us. We have already done this before when Turkey and China had issue and Pakistan helped them both to get closer and sort it out. I definitely vouch for this. Pakistan only needs to stand up against the bullies
Click to expand...

China and Turkey will never be allies, especially with what China is doing to the Uyghurs. Just check the Turkish section on PDF and you will see the animosity they have for each other.

BRAVO_ said:
under current Afghan regime ... i am not expecting anything positive ... but i hope after the arrival of Talaban backed govt things will improve ... on the other hand it would be interesting what ECO stance upon Kashmir ... if they showed their tilt toward pakistan, it would push pakistan more closer to ECO countries than Gulf .... but time will decide who is standing where ...
Click to expand...

ECO countries? You mean Central Asian states plus Iran and Turkey? Did you know that India has a military airbase in Tajikistan and built a port in Iran?
 
Imad.Khan said:
Sorry but what do you actually mean by " We are"?
ECO countries? You mean Central Asian states plus Iran and Turkey? Did you know that India has a military airbase in Tajikistan and built a port in Iran?
Click to expand...

Do you know India has even better relations with gulf countries and just recently he become a meddle winner too ... you are not viewing the over all middle eastern situation.... during past few days Israel attacked Syria, Lebanon Iraq and it mostly took Iranian backed groups, now Israel and india are two faces of same coin, iran has no choice but to drift slightly toward pakistan, when it comes to the strategic interest of a nation they put smaller benefits on side line and in our region these rapid changing situations will dictate countries to modify their policies accordingly, even if they dont want they would have to ... on the other hand Pakistan also has its own grudge with israel, even though in recent IK visit of America he was told to be quite in the case of Israel ... but lets see what would be pakistan's policy
 
Last edited:
Imad.Khan said:
Sorry but what do you actually mean by " We are"?

Are you an ally to Pakistan?
Do you think that in case of war with India, Iran will dump India (one of the few countries that buys Iranian Oil) and fight along site Pakistan?



China and Turkey will never be allies, especially with what China is doing to the Uyghurs. Just check the Turkish section on PDF and you will see the animosity they have for each other.



ECO countries? You mean Central Asian states plus Iran and Turkey? Did you know that India has a military airbase in Tajikistan and built a port in Iran?
Click to expand...

we are Iran

yes ( look at how far we did go to save Iraq and Syria and Lebanon .... )

yes ( Khamenei will order it if the right wings do not, as Khamenei allways defended Pakistan and calls for Liberation of Kashmir in Iran, and he will lose all of its credibility if he does not order that )
 

Similar threads

AsianLion
FRAUD: Why the India-Middleast-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) is a Total Fraud?
Replies
12
Views
468
nahtanbob
N
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China to stand by Pakistan no matter how int'l landscape may change: President Xi
Replies
1
Views
354
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
N
Foreign Policy and China
2 3 4 5
Replies
66
Views
2K
nahtanbob
N
Signalian
How Military Diplomacy Strengthens Pakistan-China Ties
Replies
5
Views
385
Olympus81
O
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
10 years of CPEC: Chinese vice premier to reach Pakistan tomorrow
Replies
2
Views
381
Meengla
Meengla

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom