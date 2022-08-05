What's new

China - Pakistan in Education Sector

A consortium of Pakistan China Research Centers proposed​


APP
3 Aug 2022,

1659722150752.png



ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP) : A consortium of Pakistan-China Research Centers has been announced to build strong collaboration amongst the academic sector to promote Pakistan-China Education and Knowledge Corridor.

This consortium proposed to build collaboration in research projects and developing of further understanding in order to move China-Pakistan relations forward, said a press release.

This was proposed during the Webinar on “71 Years of China Pakistan Research and Development Cooperation: Way Forward” hosted by the Centre for BRI and China Studies-Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies- IPDS & Pakistan Research Center, Inner Mongolia Honder College of Arts and Sciences, China.

It was proposed that consortium members would be from China and Pakistan to prepare a roadmap for future research and knowledge collaboration.

Farhat Asif, President IPDS said research and education development collaboration was important between China and Pakistan and this webinar is organised to review the research and development progress and build a way forward.

Prof. Tang Jun, Director, Pakistan Research Center, Inner Mongolia Honder College of Arts and Sciences, said that various joint research programs between China and Pakistan contribute to promoting collaboration on issues of mutual interests and there was a growing opportunity for both sides to share research and intellect in various fields.

Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Moin Ul Haq, in his video message said Pakistan and China’s friendship was defined by resilience, trust, and active partnership. Ambassador has highlighted the role of research centers and think tanks in exploring the complex matrix of politics, economies, and socio-cultural areas of cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Prof. Dr. Manzoor Hussain Soomro, President, ECO Science Foundation, Vice President, Belt and Road International Science Education Consortium (BRISEC) said Pakistan and China may learn from each other’s experience and there were various avenues that can be explored between the two countries in exchange of knowledge and technology.

In the academic session Dr. Zhang Jiegen, Executive Director, Center for Pakistan Studies, Institute of International Studies, Fudan University, explained in depth dynamics of geostrategy, geoeconomic and geo security compulsion that are offering challenges and opportunities for both China and Pakistan.
Prof. Dr. Zahid Anwar, Pro Vice-Chancellor & Director, China Study Center, University of Peshawar mentioned various agreements between Research centers of China and Pakistan and said these are active agreements that are regular and robust.

Prof. Dr.Song Zhihui, Director, Pakistan Study Center, Sichuan University said that CPEC was an important milestone in China-Pakistan relations and both sides may work together to remove negative propaganda through robust media research and cooperation.

Dr. Chen Ruihua, Director, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Research Center, Kashi University, said Afghanistan and Central Asian states must also be incorporated into the CPEC project as they play a crucial role in integrating the region.

Dr. Tahir Mumtaz Awan, Head of China Study Center, COMSATS University, Islamabad, said study institutes were essential to bridging relations between China and Pakistan for research and development cooperation.

Prof. Jin Qiang, Assistant Director, Intercultural Communication Research Center, Hebei University, China’s, said both countries’ media have to play a joint role in refuting the negative propaganda of the western powers against the Pak-China friendship.

Dr. Samina Sabir, Coordinator, CPEC Center, University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir shared about the progress in Pakistan-China relations. Large number of students, faculty members from both China and Pakistan participated in the Webinar.


 
LZU China set up Atmosphere and Environment Lab at UoP​


Lanzhou University (LZU), China ─ under an MoU in the field of physics, climate, and atmosphere─ besides installing high-tech instruments has established a key laboratory of “Atmosphere and Environment” at University of Peshawar (UoP), Pakistan. The laboratory will contribute to atmospheric measurements and research in the fields of environment and climate change.

Earlier this week, two delegates, Mr. Wuren Li and Mr. Meishi Li from LZU, visited Peshawar and held a meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees, Prof Dr Zahid Anwar Pro Vice Chancellor and Director China Study Center UoP and other officials.

In the presence of Chinese delegates Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees inaugurated “Automatic Meteorological Weather Station” at Department of Physics which was installed under the MoU with Innovation Center for Western Ecological Safety, LZU, China.

The Vice-chancellor thanked LZU for the Automatic Weather Station, a global standard for climate and boundary-layer meteorology.

“Hopefully more research collaboration between LZU and UoP will take place under the MoU between the two universities,” said Wuren Li.
 
First China-Pakistan dual degree program to launch soon: Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed​

August 13, 2022




In a meeting with a team from Tang International Education Group led by Director and Executive President Max Ma, Pakistan’s HEC Chairman, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, announced that the HEC is developing and enhancing the country’s policy for dual degree programmes.

Islamabad : “The Higher Education Commission (HEC) is formulating and improving the policy for dual degree programmes in Pakistan. I look forward to the first China-Pakistan dual degree program officially approved by HEC which will be launched at Karakoram International University.”

There are 57 universities and colleges in Pakistan that are committed to vocational education. In the future, more will be transformed into vocational institutes, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

It is expected that the first China-Pakistan dual degree programme officially approved by HEC will be launched at Karakoram International University to train talent in mining engineering, which will become a model for other Pakistani universities in providing more practical knowledge and experience in cooperation with Chinese universities.

HEC chairman added, that the Commission highly values the role of vocational education in training and developing skilful technical talents in Pakistan to meet future needs. He expects that more Chinese disciplines will continue to be introduced to Pakistan through the programme to enhance the local vocational and technical education capacity.

Among the over 700 vocational education majors in China, Tang International Education Group has selected 210 most needed ones to be introduced to Pakistan under ‘CCTE’ model.

‘CCTE’, short for ‘China-Pakistan Dual Diploma/Degree & China-Pakistan Cooperation, Chinese Language Courses & Chinese Commercial Cultural Courses, Technical Education Subjects & Technology in Education and Further Education & Employment’, is a model developed by the education group. Students participating in CCTE programs will learn in Pakistan for the first two years and in China for the third year before obtaining degrees from both sides.
 
Pakistan participates in the international vocational education conference in China​

August 23, 2022



Education Attache, Pakistan Embassy in China, Afifa Shajia Awais represented Pakistan at the international vocational education conference in north China’s Tianjin Municipality.

The conference attracted about 700 participants from over 120 countries and regions. With the theme of “Vocational and Technical Education Development in the Post-pandemic Era: New Changes, New Ways and New Skills”, the World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference provided a platform for international exchanges and cooperation in vocational and technical education.

Afifa Shajia Awais said that Luban Workshop is a flagship program of cooperation between the two countries and she expects to see further bilateral vocational education cooperation as Pakistan needs a large number of technical personnel amid the country’s industrialization.

Amid the pandemic and downward pressures on the economy, China has cultivated talent through vocational education to bolster the confidence in global economic development.

Luban Workshop, launched and run by Tianjin, represents a win-win model for international vocational education cooperation, sharing China’s educational achievements and resources with countries in need.

So far, 20 such workshops have been built in 19 countries and regions, including Thailand, the United Kingdom, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Portugal.

Through programmes like Luban Workshop, China’s vocational education cooperation has helped promote employment and improve people’s livelihoods in countries along the Belt and Road
 
130 students received China-Pakistan Friendship scholarship in Gilgit Baltistan​

August 30, 2022



130 students have received scholarships from the “China-Pakistan Friendship-Ambassadorial Merit-cum-Need Scholarship” administered by the China Study Centre (CSC) at Karakoram International University (KIU). The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan is funding the scholarship award. 130 students received scholarships totaling Rs. 5.2 million in a ceremony conducted on August 24. Each scholar received Rs. 40,000.


ISLAMABAD Aug 29 (Gwadar Pro) – The China Study Centre (CSC) at Karakoram International University (KIU) under the “China-Pakistan Friendship–Ambassadorial Merit-cum-Need Scholarship” has awarded scholarships to 130 students. The scholarship grant is supported by the Embassy of China in Pakistan.

In a ceremony held on August 24, an amount of Rs. 5.2 million was distributed among 130 students, with each scholarship recipient receiving Rs.40,000.

As the scholarship programme intends to encourage gender balance, 50% of the scholarships were awarded to female students on KIU’s main campus and sub-campuses.

The scholarship programme has also the criterion of awarding half of the scholarships based on merit and the other half on the basis of need, which was fulfilled by the CSC KIU.

Talking to Gwadar Pro, Professor Dr Khalid Mehmood Alam said the programme aims to help students in Gilgit Baltistan with financial assistance get quality education. “This is an excellent initiative by the Chinese Embassy that not only promotes quality education in the region but also improves gender balance, as 50% of the scholarships go to female students,” he added.

Under this programme, 80 scholarships were awarded to students of the KIU main campus in Gilgit. They include 80 students enrolled in undergraduate programs while 30 scholarships were awarded to MS and PhD scholars.

KIU Ghizer Campus, KIU Diamer Campus, and KIU Hunza Campus received 20, 20 and 15 scholarships respectively.

CSC at KIU has been an establishment to provide a base to learn not only about Chinese society but also a window of opportunity to take advantage of this platform via developing research collaborations in China.

The centre provides an opportunity for its students to study the geo-strategic and geo-economic dimensions of the Chinese Belt and Road initiative (BRI) and CPEC to understand their long-term impact on Pakistan.

The institution also aims to develop human resources for the implementation of the CPEC Long Term Plan and the development of the capacity of Pakistani universities for providing policy inputs to the government on the challenges emerging in the wake of the implementation of the CPEC Long Term Plan.
 
BTBU China appoints first honorary professor from Pakistan​

September 23, 2022




BEIJING, Sept. 22, (APP): Dr. Liu Minhua, Vice President of Beijing Technology and Business University (BTBU), China presented Prof. Manzoor Hussain Soomro, a Pakistani expert who received the Friendship Award from the Chinese government in 2020 and 2021, with a Letter of Appointment.

The BTBU Honorary Professor Appointment Ceremony and SIEM Lecture, Dr. Liu Minhua extended a warm welcome to Prof. Emeritus Manzoor Hussain Soomro. The vice president said,Prof. Manzoor has been working with BTBU for many years, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The appointment of Prof. Manzoor as the first Honorary Professor of the university is to thank him for his important contribution in the past and to usher in further achievements together in the future.

“Prof. Manzoor has profound attachment with Chinese and rich experience in working with international organizations. We look forward to Prof. Manzoor’s continued contribution to the international development of the university and his valuable suggestions to us.”

Prof. Manzoor expressed his gratitude to BTBU for its invitation and trust, and highlighted that he would contribute more to the international development of BTBU and the construction of the ‘Belt and Road’ in the future.

As part of the agenda, Prof. Manzoor delivered the 16th lecture on International Economics and Management (SIEM) for the freshmen of the School of SIEM on the topic of Youth and the Sustainable Development Goals.

On the occasion, Prof. Manzoor stressed that young people constitute an influential force in promoting sustainable development in the United Nations. Students are encouraged to develop a global vision, shoulder their responsibilities towards their family and country, actively implement global development initiatives, and contribute to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

With the support of Prof. Manzoor, a joint training center was established in 2020 between the ECO Science Foundation and BTBU under the auspices of the ‘Belt and Road’ International Science and Technology Organization Cooperation Platform Construction Project of the China Association for Science and Technology.

Prof. Manzoor attaches great importance to and gives full support to the construction of the Center, actively promotes the center in other ‘Belt and Road’countries, and plays an important role in the global development of the center.
 
HEC hosts Pre-Departure Ceremony for 36 Students Set to Join Chinese Universities
So far, 193 Pakistani students have been awarded scholarships under the Chinese Govt Scholarship Programme, including 40 in 2019, 58 in 2020, 59 in 2021, and 36 this year.

1664810791697.png




1664810841746.png
 

By Wang Kai | China Economic Net Oct 9, 2022



ISLAMABAD, Oct. 9 (China Economic Net)- Tang International Education Group signs an MoU with National Skills University (NSU), Islamabad at the end of September on dual-degree joint education program and the establishment of the China-Pakistan International Industrial Academic Integration Alliance.

nsutang1.png

MoU signing ceremony between National Skills University (NSU), Islamabad and Tang International Education Group on Sino-Pak dual diploma joint education program [Photo provided to China Economic Net]

Professor Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Founding Vice Chancellor of NSU Islamabad, attended the signing ceremony with a team including the staff of the Offices of Planning & Development, Academics, and Registrar as well as teachers concerned.

According to Tang International Education Group, the two sides will also carry out in-depth cooperation in the development of information-based vocational and technical courses and the introduction and certification of China’s vocational education standards.

In the next September, the program will enroll students in various technical fields. Students will learn in Pakistan for the first two years and in China in the third year and obtain degrees from both sides.

nsutang2.png

MoU signing ceremony between National Skills University (NSU), Islamabad and Tang International Education Group on Sino-Pak dual diploma joint education program [Photo provided to China Economic Net]

At the ceremony, Wang Baowang, Director of Tang International Education Group, said the group would seek the support of relevant provincial education authorities in China and match NSU with colleges and universities that offer higher vocational and technical education with undergraduate majors.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar expressed his anticipation towards the cooperation with first-rate Chinese vocational and technical education institutions and enterprises and cultivate high-quality Pakistani technical talents who can speak Chinese and understand Chinese culture, thus serving Pakistan's industrial development and CPEC construction.

NSU Islamabad is currently the only Pakistani university recognized by the UNESCO International Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (UNEVOC). Tang International Education entered Pakistan last year and has been expanding its presence in Pakistan, especially Punjab and Sindh. It has selected 210 out of over 700 vocational majors in China to be introduced to Pakistan under the “CCTE” model (short for China-Pakistan Cooperation, Chinese Language & Commercial Cultural Courses, Technical Education & Training, Further Education & Employment).
 
COMSATS University Wah campus hosts 4th China-Pakistan Marine Information Workshop​

November 19, 2022




Islamabad: The fourth China Pakistan Marine Information (CPMI-2022) workshop was held in CUI Wah campus here.

It was jointly organised by academic and research institutions from China and Pakistan; including COMSATS University Islamabad, FAST, Pakistan Science Foundation, Pakistan Scientific & Technological Information Centre, National Institute of Oceanography (Pakistan Partners), and Harbin Engineering University, China Association of Science & Technology, Chinese Society of Naval Architecture, and Heilongjiang Science and Technology Association (Chinese Partners).

This was the fourth workshop of this series as part of the One Belt One Road initiative under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with this year’s theme “Smart Ocean Informatics” with oral and poster presentations.

The worthy Rector CUI, Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal was the chief guest. On behalf of Chairman, Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), Dr. Miskatullah graced the opening ceremony as guests of honor.

In his opening remarks the Rector CUI, Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal, extended his gratitude for bringing the China Pakistan Marine Information Workshop in COMSATS and organizing it successfully to strengthen the scientific collaboration in the field of marine engineering and sciences.

He mentioned that CUI strongly believe in internationalization and working in emerging technologies and always take lead to bring research and academic programs to benefit Pakistan. He mentioned that there are a lot of opportunities in Pakistan at the coastal side of Gawaddar for the development of marine sciences and engineering under CPEC to explore.
 
This should be a priority, revised national curriculum of high quality. Need more investment in education.
 
China-Pakistan Science and Technology cooperation center inaugurated in Beijing​

November 29, 2022



BEIJING: In a milestone move to boost bilateral cooperation in science and technology (S&T), an S&T cooperation centre was launched in a webinar held in Beijing on Monday.

The S&T centre was initiated by the Zhongguancun Belt and Road Industrial Promotion Association (ZBRA) and Pakistan’s Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA).
Speaking at the forum, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moinul Haque said that information technology emerged as an important area of China-Pakistan cooperation during the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as reflected in the establishment of the S&T joint working group under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The envoy added that the S&T centre would be a significant move towards enhanced bilateral cooperation.

In his speech, ZBRA President Zhang Xiaodong mentioned that “taking the centre as a platform, we will mobilise all parties in China and Pakistan, especially hi-tech enterprises and institutions, to develop and gather resources for science and technology cooperation”.

He added that a delegation of Chinese S&T enterprises would be formed for a visit to Pakistan next year for in-depth field investigation.

Terming the S&T centre a “liaison office for Chinese enterprises”, an STZA officer noted that apart from boosting innovations, people-to-people and student-to-student cooperation channels, the centre will also build a business-to-business platform for the transfer of technology, collaboration and cross-border investments.
It is learnt that the centre will focus on cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, robotics, financial technology, blockchain and biotechnology.
 
The Faqeer Middle School of Gwadar also known as the China-Pakistan Gwadar
Middle School, which is part of a China-funded initiative aimed at developing a high-quality educational system in the area, has become the hub of the new digitization wave in the province of Balochistan In an increasingly fast-paced technological world, the administration aims to provide quality digital education to the students especially girls to prepare them for a competitive future ahead.
Zong's Digital Lab has helped the Pak-China School transform into the only non-profit digital school in Gwadar, which will help learn digital technology.
Before the initiative of digitization, only a handful of students used a computer before the setup of the digital lab by Zong 4G, The CPEC has brought improvement in education at all levels in Gwadar, creative, where the University of Gwadar has produced graduates who are Innovative and have innovative technology skills.
The University of Gwadar has incurred its students with professional skills which empower women to acquire jobs according to their skills and abilities. The role of the University of Gwadar is critical in harnessing the skills of youth to avail high-skills and high wages jobs in CPEC projects.
Over time, females have increasingly shown interest in getting enrolled in departments of computer sciences and information technology.
The Chinese President has also assured that in the next phase, Balochistan will be the primary beneficiary of CPEC, where the focus will be on industrialization, technology transfer, Information technology, and increased productivity for agriculture.
 
Joint operation agreement of Pak-China Technical Vocational Institute signed​

January 10, 2023

ISLAMABAD – In a major development at Gwadar, the signing ceremony for the joint operation agreement of Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute (PCT & VI), built with a Chinese grant under CPEC was held at Gwadar Business Centre on Monday.

The joint operation agreement was signed among Shandong Institute of Commerce and Technology (SICT), Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), the University of Gwadar (UoG), China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC) for providing free of cost six-month short courses and three-year diploma programmes with hands-on technical and professional training to thousands of youths of Gwadar.

Participants will be students of the first batch of representative students from University of Gwadar, local employees of COPHC, GPA and COPHC officers. Teachers and officers from SICT will join the ceremony online.

Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute (PCT & VI) was gifted and handed over by the Chinese government to GPA in September 2021 with an intent to train, prepare and equip the youth of Gwadar/Makran/Balochistan with skill sets for the future needs of Gwadar port, Free zones, smart city, new international airport and other CPEC projects pertaining to commerce, marine industry, market-based businesses, modern fish practices, real estate, tourism, construction and hospitality and other allied industries.

As per the joint operation agreement, GPA is responsible for supplying spaces and supporting facilities to meet the requirements of teaching, office, and accommodation in the existing new building of PCT & VI. It will cooperate with all government departments to handle relevant procedures as per Pakistan laws and regulations. It will also coordinate with COPHC for internship and preferential employment of qualified students of PCT & VI. University of Gwadar will be responsible for the operationalisation of the institute at international standards.
 
UET Mardan to sign MoU with Chinese varsity​

April 9, 2023



MARDAN: University of Engineering and Technology Mardan and China’s Northwestern Polytechnical University (NPU) have decided to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to recognise importance of investing in the youth.

A delegation of NPU visited the UET Mardan on Saturday. UET Vice-chancellor Prof Sadiqullah welcomed the guests and highlighted the significance of the event.

The deputy director of the office of international cooperation at NPU, Li Ziwei, presented an overview of his university and the expertise and dedication of its faculty that would collaborate with UET Mardan to ensure the success of the partnership.

Dr Sadiqullah stated that UET Mardan was the second public sector engineering university in the province. He said that the university was located on the route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor close to Rashakai industrial zone.

A statement issued by the university said that UET and NPU discussed in detail the partnership, which would benefit both countries.

The partnership would facilitate student and faculty exchange programmes and scholarships besides establishment of joint research laboratories.

The ceremony was attended by various dignitaries including the dean of faculty of engineering and computing, Prof Imran Khan, the registrar, Dr Mohammad Alam, the director of planning and development, Engineer Sajjad Ali, the treasurer, Dr Murtaza Ali, director admission Dr Sajjad and faculty and students of UET Mardan.
 
Pakistani, Chinese scientists work together to reuse organic waste​

By Wang Kai | China Economic Net
Apr 20, 2023

TIANJIN, Apr. 19 (China Economic Net) - Research institutes in Pakistan and China are working together on the reuse of organic waste in Pakistan.

“We aim to install the first pilot scale project on campus, utilizing the campus food waste”, Dr. Farrukh Raza Amin, Assistant Professor at Department of Chemistry, COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) told China Economic Net (CEN).

For over two years, he has been working with Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology (TIB), Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) on anaerobic acidification of organic wastes and value-added chemicals production.

“Through the lab-scale experiment, we have developed strains that produces chemicals including Butyric acid, acetate and propionate from food waste. These chemicals are widely used in pharmaceutical, food and paint industry”, Dr. Farrukh Raza Amin said.

Pakistani, Chinese scientists work together to reuse organic waste

Lab experiment on anaerobic acidification of organic wastes and value-added chemicals production

Furthermore, scientists of the project work to establish a database on organic waste in Pakistan, which includes the characteristics of the feedstock, methane production performance and other basic data to do a systematic study.

The establishment of this information database will benefit both Chinese and Pakistani researchers to pursue research in the given field and provide an important basis to formulate relevant policies and promote the comprehensive utilization of organic waste.

The project is also in line with the “energy efficiency and clean energy production practices at industrial scale” spelled out in sustainable development goals-7 (SDG-7) proposed by United Nations, which are intended to be achieved by the year 2030.
Anaerobic digestion (AD) is a widely adopted technology used for producing biogas along with the digestate used as a fertilizer.

However, using a wide range of organic wastes and residuals as substrate and diverse microbial community structure of the bioreactor makes AD as one of the most complicated biochemical processes.

In the process, hydrogen and volatile fatty acids (VFAs) are formed as intermediate products. As these acids are important precursors for various industries as mixed or purified chemicals such as pharmaceutical and food industry, the AD process can be bioengineered to produce VFAs alongside hydrogen and therefore biogas plants can become biorefineries for producing these value-added products.

The current project aims at producing and accumulating VFAs and hydrogen, inhibit their conversion to methane and to extract them as the final products. Moreover, it also aims at the preparation of biosynthetic microbes with the desired characteristics to optimize the process performance.
 

